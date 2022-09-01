Hudson Valley residential workers — doormen, porters, supers — need a contract | Opinion

I’m 70 years old and planning to retire next year so I can spend more time with my wife. That means this month will be the last time I assist my union, 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, to negotiate an updated labor contract for Westchester’s proud residential workers. My hope is to win a strong new contract for the doormen and women who will keep my profession thriving. We rely on our employer-paid healthcare. Plus, I myself need a good pension, since Social Security won’t even cover my rent when I retire.

There are 1,400 of us in all. We are the door-people, porters, handy-people and supers who run 500 co-ops and condo buildings that more than 100,000 Hudson Valley residents call home.

The last two years have been like nothing I’ve ever seen over the course of my 35-year career as a doorman.

When the pandemic hit, most people sheltered in place. But not us. We got up every morning so residents could stay home. It was a scary time. No one understood the new virus. We were adapting and innovating as we went, sanitizing peoples’ grocery deliveries, helping people quarantine and masking up.

Tragically, not all of us survived the pandemic. At least one Hudson Valley residential worker tragically passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

When I’ve gotten sick over the years, our employer-paid healthcare has been a lifeline. I don’t know what I would have done without it the time I had to stay in the hospital for 23 days. My wife has some chronic health challenges. There’s no way I could afford her medications without the healthcare benefits we get from the job.

When residents got sick and had to quarantine, we were their primary contact with the outside world — delivering groceries and essentials right to their door. This helped keep everyone safe. We workers have to be taken care of, too.

Some things have gone back to normal — other things have changed forever. When the pandemic hit, people started shopping online like never before. Boxes now start arriving at 6 a.m. — and it continues all day long. FedEx comes a few times a day, Amazon comes a few times a day, USPS and UPS come once a day. And now they all deliver on Sundays (including USPS, but just parcels). It’s a new normal. And it’s a lot of work for us. The number of packages I get in one day is now what I used to get in one week.

Our labor contract expires on Sept. 30. Now is the time to show that the gratitude we received during the pandemic leads to recognition via wage increases and pension improvements so we can survive during these difficult times.

Support Westchester’s essential frontline residential workers this month, because, I’m sure readers agree, we all deserve a secure future.

Felix Cano is a doorman and member of Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ. He lives in Yonkers.