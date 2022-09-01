ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Hudson Valley residential workers — doormen, porters, supers — need a contract | Opinion

By Felix Cano
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXkW1_0heHiCYP00

I’m 70 years old and planning to retire next year so I can spend more time with my wife. That means this month will be the last time I assist my union, 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, to negotiate an updated labor contract for Westchester’s proud residential workers. My hope is to win a strong new contract for the doormen and women who will keep my profession thriving. We rely on our employer-paid healthcare. Plus, I myself need a good pension, since Social Security won’t even cover my rent when I retire.

There are 1,400 of us in all. We are the door-people, porters, handy-people and supers who run 500 co-ops and condo buildings that more than 100,000 Hudson Valley residents call home.

The last two years have been like nothing I’ve ever seen over the course of my 35-year career as a doorman.

When the pandemic hit, most people sheltered in place. But not us. We got up every morning so residents could stay home. It was a scary time. No one understood the new virus. We were adapting and innovating as we went, sanitizing peoples’ grocery deliveries, helping people quarantine and masking up.

Tragically, not all of us survived the pandemic. At least one Hudson Valley residential worker tragically passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

When I’ve gotten sick over the years, our employer-paid healthcare has been a lifeline. I don’t know what I would have done without it the time I had to stay in the hospital for 23 days. My wife has some chronic health challenges. There’s no way I could afford her medications without the healthcare benefits we get from the job.

When residents got sick and had to quarantine, we were their primary contact with the outside world — delivering groceries and essentials right to their door. This helped keep everyone safe. We workers have to be taken care of, too.

Some things have gone back to normal — other things have changed forever. When the pandemic hit, people started shopping online like never before. Boxes now start arriving at 6 a.m. — and it continues all day long. FedEx comes a few times a day, Amazon comes a few times a day, USPS and UPS come once a day. And now they all deliver on Sundays (including USPS, but just parcels). It’s a new normal. And it’s a lot of work for us. The number of packages I get in one day is now what I used to get in one week.

Our labor contract expires on Sept. 30. Now is the time to show that the gratitude we received during the pandemic leads to recognition via wage increases and pension improvements so we can survive during these difficult times.

Support Westchester’s essential frontline residential workers this month, because, I’m sure readers agree, we all deserve a secure future.

Felix Cano is a doorman and member of Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ. He lives in Yonkers.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process

A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
City
Yonkers, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement

Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
talkofthesound.com

Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman

WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

End Days Inevitable For Hi-Tor As Howard Phillips Lead Supervisors In Effort To Remake Shelter Through Rockland Green

Ed Day Says Existing Facility Will Serve The Animals Until New Shelter Is Built; Hi-Tor Plans To Demand Repayment Of Monies It Raised For Hi-Tor Rebuild. Plans to build a bigger, better, state-of-the-art shelter for the animals that live a portion or the balance of their lives at Hi-Tor Animal Care Shelter in Pomona are dead once and for all.
POMONA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westchester#Healthcare
Daily Voice

Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery

2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment  building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy