How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers play for Greece in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament

A summer after Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday helped the United States men’s basketball team win a gold medal, Milwaukee Bucks Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo and their younger brother, former Dominican High School star Kostas, are on the Greek national team during the EuroBasket tournament.

Bucks second-year forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is on the Georgian national team.

Fans can watch the Antetokounmpos, Mamukelashvili or any of the games through the official streaming site of the tournament at www.courtside1891.com. Fans can choose to pay for replays of individual games for $5.99 or get all of the games live for $24.99.

Subscribers to ESPN+ can also stream the games.

The EuroBasket tournament is run by the International Basketball Federation, commonly known as FIBA, and begins Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 18.

The Bucks will open training camp the week of Sept. 26.Greece is in Group C of the tournament, and Italy is the host of that group. Georgia is in Group A and is the host country for that group.

There are four groups, and each has six teams. The top four teams from each will advance to the knockout phase with bracket-styled single-elimination games.

Greek group C schedule

All times Central

Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Croatia, 9:50 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Italy, 1:50 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 vs. Great Britain, 9:50 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Ukraine, 9:50 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8 vs. Estonia, 10 a.m.

Georgia group A schedule

All times Central

Thursday, Sept. 1 vs. Belgian, 11:50 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Spain, 11:50 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4 vs. Turkey, 11:50 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Bulgaria, 11:50 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 vs. Montenegro, 11:50 a.m.

Elimination tournament

All of the “knockout phase” games will be played at the EuroBasket Arena in Berlin.

All times Central

Sept. 10

Round of 16 game 1, 6:50 a.m.

Round of 16 game 2, 9:35 a.m.

Round of 16 game 3, 12:50 p.m.

Round of 16 game 4, 3:35 p.m.

Sept. 11

Round of 16 game 5, 6:50 a.m.

Round of 16 game 6, 9:35 a.m.

Round of 16 game 7, 12:50 p.m.

Round of 16 game 8, 3:35 p.m.

Sept. 13

Quarterfinal game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Quarterfinal game 2, 3:20 p.m.

Sept. 14

Quarterfinal game 3, 12:05 p.m.

Quarterfinal game 4, 3:20 p.m.

Sept. 16

Semifinal game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Semifinal game 2, 3:20 p.m.

Sept. 18

Third-place game, 12:05 p.m.

Championship game, 3:20 p.m.