ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Little Theatre holding annual membership meeting

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnxlJ_0heHi1vf00

The Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County will hold its annual general meeting Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. at the theater. This meeting, open to all members, includes a review of the past year’s activities and financial reports, and a preview of the 2022-23 season. Memberships and patronages will be available

Audiences will enjoy a full season of performances including: “Leaving Iowa,” directed by Pat Potter; Ken Ludwig’s "Twas the Night Before Christmas," directed by Michael Antonelli; “Tuesdays with Morrie,” directed by Roxie Long; “Promises Promises,” directed by Bart Herman; “ A General Cause of Death,” directed by Shawn Clay; “Rumors,” directed by Lee Elliott; “The SpongeBob Musical,” directed by Joe Compton and “The Glass Menagerie,” directed by Sarah Spies. The annual variety show and children’s workshop will also be included.

Nominations are currently being accepted, until Sept. 9, for anyone interested in serving as a voting member of the Little Theatre’s Board of Trustees. Responsibilities include: serving a term of three consecutive years, attending one meeting per month, acting as the board member liaison (producer) to a least one production per season, input and voting on issues brought to the board and attendance at any emergency meetings that may be called by the board president. The board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:45 at the theater.

New board members will be elected by those paid members attending the general meeting. Nominations will also be accepted from the floor. Those interested should note that voting board members cannot be selected to direct a mainstage show during their three-year term. Anyone interested may contact the nominating committee by email at littletheatre@thelittletheatreonline.org, or by completing the linked interest form on the About Us page of the website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Financial Reports#Performing#Musical Theater
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy