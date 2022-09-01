Cecil County Football Preview: Perryville looks to duplicate last year’s success

PERRYVILLE — Perryville football Head Coach Sean Sandora and the Panthers embark into the upcoming season with hopes to improve upon a Class 1A state playoff run last year.

The Panthers already have a new hurdle to overcome.

Perryville’s quarterback Zack Clarke will miss the fall season with a torn ACL. Sandora pointed to junior Ty Patchell — Perryville’s junior varsity starter last year — along with Cameron Kestner to fill the void. Even last season’s slot cornerback Kyle Huth has been throwing the ball around, according to Sandora.

“We’re expecting him to try and step up and fill that role,” Sandora said of Patchell.

Zach Ayers enters his third year starting for Perryville as a versatile player who can run and catch the ball in the Panthers offense. Wide receiver Jaiden Proctor returns on the outside and Sandora hopes Kyle Richards and Vincent Muscella can make impacts. Both are multi-sport athletes, with Richards a basketball player and Muscella a former Perryville soccer goalie.

The Panthers will also return three starters from last year along the offensive line.

“He decided to play football this year and has had a really good summer and spring for us,” Sandora said of Muscella.

On defense, Ayers will return at the safety spot, along with Huth at one of the two corner positions. Clarke served as the other safety alongside Ayers. His injury leaves two spots open in the secondary.

The front seven will return Nate Rice along the defensive line with Cy McCall a possible name to watch. McCall served along the d-line during spring practice. John Kilby, a two-year starter, and Sydney Phillips will likely man the two middle linebacker spots on the inside and Ben Clark will take outside linebacker duties.

Sandora hopes to fill the one vacant outside linebacker role with a “few different guys”.

Last season, the Panthers advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals for the first time since 2012. The Panthers made it to the state quarters in 2019. Sandora hopes to build upon that playoff run this season.

“We’re a veteran team I guess you could say, like we return some kids that have a lot of experience and we have a mix of youth coming up,” Sandora said. “It’s a good balance, we just got to come together, execute and play for one another.”

Perryville begins its season on Sept. 2 at home against North Harford.