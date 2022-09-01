The Emily Shane Foundation, 3 Heart Strings to host second annual fundraiser in September

The Emily Shane Foundation has announced that the Malibu-founded and based 501(c)3 nonprofit charity is presenting a fundraiser event for the month of September in collaboration with nonprofit 3 Heart Strings.

The high school students who run the Los Angeles chapter of 3 Heart Strings create and sell bracelets to support various charities for each month of the year, with one month devoted to a specific charity. This is our second year of collaboration with 3 Heart Strings, and they have created a new collection of bracelets for the 2022 foundation.

“It’s a great ‘back to school’ promotion,” Emily Shane Foundation Founder Ellen Shane said in an email to The Malibu Times. “Our mission is dedicated to supporting underserved middle school students risking failure.”

The Emily Shane Foundation honors the memory of co-founders Ellen and Michel Shane’s daughter Emily, who was tragically murdered on April 3, 2010, in Los Angeles. She was 13 years old and in eighth grade. The foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, now commencing its 11th year of operation, empowers underserved, disadvantaged middle schoolers at risk of academic failure with essential academic tutoring and mentorship.

“The SEA Program’s objective is to guide these children to be successful students and help them maximize future opportunities,” the press release says. “Education is the ‘ticket’ to one’s future, and our foundation aims to make passing school a reality for our students. This school year, the SEA Program will be operating at 13 sites across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

The purple beaded bracelet with the rose is significant as Emily Shane’s middle name is Rose. Photos Courtesy of Ellen Shane.

All proceeds from the bracelet sales will help support the foundation’s SEA Program.

Advertisement

Bracelets can be purchased online at: emilyshane.org or 3hearstrings.org, from Sept. 1-30. Bracelet prices range from $5 to $15 per bracelet. A stack of all five bracelets can be purchased for $45. In addition, there will be in-person tabling events planned to be held in Malibu and Brentwood, with specific locations and times noted below.

• Malibu — Malibu Chili Cook-Off Local’s Night, 23575 Civic Center Way; Friday, Sept. 2 from 4 to 10 p.m.

• Malibu — Point Dume Village Shopping Center, 29169 Heathercliff Road; Sunday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Brentwood — Brentwood Farmers Market, 741 S. Gretna Green Way; Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Malibu — Point Dume Village Shopping Center, 29169 Heathercliff Road; Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People who stop by any of the tabling events can not only purchase The Emily Shane Foundation bracelets, but can also create their own bracelet(s) with the myriad of fabrics, charms, beads, and materials that will be presented at the table, in addition to other ready-made bracelets. The bracelets are suitable for all ages and genders.

The post The Emily Shane Foundation, 3 Heart Strings to host second annual fundraiser in September appeared first on The Malibu Times .