ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

The Emily Shane Foundation, 3 Heart Strings to host second annual fundraiser in September

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

The Emily Shane Foundation has announced that the Malibu-founded and based 501(c)3 nonprofit charity is presenting a fundraiser event for the month of September in collaboration with nonprofit 3 Heart Strings.

The high school students who run the Los Angeles chapter of 3 Heart Strings create and sell bracelets to support various charities for each month of the year, with one month devoted to a specific charity. This is our second year of collaboration with 3 Heart Strings, and they have created a new collection of bracelets for the 2022 foundation.

“It’s a great ‘back to school’ promotion,” Emily Shane Foundation Founder Ellen Shane said in an email to The Malibu Times. “Our mission is dedicated to supporting underserved middle school students risking failure.”

The Emily Shane Foundation honors the memory of co-founders Ellen and Michel Shane’s daughter Emily, who was tragically murdered on April 3, 2010, in Los Angeles. She was 13 years old and in eighth grade. The foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, now commencing its 11th year of operation, empowers underserved, disadvantaged middle schoolers at risk of academic failure with essential academic tutoring and mentorship.

“The SEA Program’s objective is to guide these children to be successful students and help them maximize future opportunities,” the press release says. “Education is the ‘ticket’ to one’s future, and our foundation aims to make passing school a reality for our students. This school year, the SEA Program will be operating at 13 sites across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194gYH_0heHgQAH00
The purple beaded bracelet with the rose is significant as Emily Shane’s middle name is Rose. Photos Courtesy of Ellen Shane.

All proceeds from the bracelet sales will help support the foundation’s SEA Program.

Advertisement

Bracelets can be purchased online at: emilyshane.org or 3hearstrings.org, from Sept. 1-30. Bracelet prices range from $5 to $15 per bracelet. A stack of all five bracelets can be purchased for $45. In addition, there will be in-person tabling events planned to be held in Malibu and Brentwood, with specific locations and times noted below.

• Malibu — Malibu Chili Cook-Off Local’s Night, 23575 Civic Center Way; Friday, Sept. 2 from 4 to 10 p.m.

• Malibu — Point Dume Village Shopping Center, 29169 Heathercliff Road; Sunday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Brentwood — Brentwood Farmers Market, 741 S. Gretna Green Way; Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Malibu — Point Dume Village Shopping Center, 29169 Heathercliff Road; Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People who stop by any of the tabling events can not only purchase The Emily Shane Foundation bracelets, but can also create their own bracelet(s) with the myriad of fabrics, charms, beads, and materials that will be presented at the table, in addition to other ready-made bracelets. The bracelets are suitable for all ages and genders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxNmC_0heHgQAH00

The post The Emily Shane Foundation, 3 Heart Strings to host second annual fundraiser in September appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Tracy Park Gallery celebrates relocation and 20-year anniversary

Tracy Park has always had a goal to open a gallery where she can represent emerging and local artists. From contemporary art to pop art and photography, Park’s inventory maintains a diverse collection from artists around the globe as well as local artists from Malibu. Tracy’s first gallery opened in 2004 in Santa Monica. After […] The post Tracy Park Gallery celebrates relocation and 20-year anniversary appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City hosts healthy brain habits lecture at Malibu City Hall

The City of Malibu hosted a healthy brain habits lecture that was given by Alzheimer’s Los Angeles Community Education Director Roxy Kirakosyan. Participants were able to leave the lecture with information on improving one’s brain health and reducing the risk of dementia. Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning. Kirakosyan […] The post City hosts healthy brain habits lecture at Malibu City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Another Uberman set to trek through Malibu

The race to be the next Uberman will begin in under two months.  This time, Bradley Joyes, a 34-year-old from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, will swim, bike, and run in the 556-mile ultra-triathlon that stretches from Catalina Island to the Mojave Desert.  Joyes found out about Uberman, created by Malibuite Dan Bercu, when […] The post Another Uberman set to trek through Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
momsla.com

The Best Off Leash Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles

Many families count dogs as an extra member of the family. And just like our kids, dogs need the chance to run and play and socialize with others. Luckily, there is no shortage of dog parks in our city. Here is our list of the Best Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles. Them them Off Leash and have fun!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
Malibu, CA
Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Malibu, CA
Education
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Strings#Charity
South Pasadena News

Giant Yard Sale Hosted by SPTOR September 9 and 10

A giant yard sale, with all proceeds going to support the building and decorating of South Pasadena’s float in the 2023 Rose Parade, is set for Friday, September 9 and 10 at the War Memorial Building in the city. Sales days are 9 a.m. to 5 pm. on September...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
notquitenigella.com

LA Hipsters, Silver Lake & Echo Park

Silver Lake and Echo Park are some of Los Angeles's most thriving, gentrified areas in Los Angeles. Located 15 minutes away from Hollywood this ethnically diverse neighbourhood is a mix of commercial and residential with vintage stores, great eateries and a hipster vibe all wrapped up in California cool attitude.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Key News Network

Sun Valley Summer Downpour

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unexpected summer shower drenched the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley on Friday night, Sept. 2. Video of the downpour was captured around 9:50 p.m. at Laurel Canyon and Strathern Street. The rain fell for a short time, briefly relieving residents in the area from a heat wave that is predicted to continue for a least another six days, with many areas continuing to endure triple digit temperatures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
ACTON, CA
The Malibu Times

City Hall closed for Labor Day

The City of Malibu will be closed in observance of the holiday weekend on Monday, Sept. 5. The Malibu Community Pool and Malibu Senior Center will also be closed. All City Parks are open from 8 a.m. to Sunset. Business hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6. The post City Hall closed for Labor Day appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market

INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

White substance coats Littlerock streets

LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
LITTLEROCK, CA
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
839
Followers
710
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy