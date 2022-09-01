BOONE, N.C. --Drake Maye is looking like the real deal. North Carolina's redshirt freshman quarterback continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as the Tar Heels outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday -- despite surrendering 40 points to the Mountaineers in a wild fourth quarter.

BOONE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO