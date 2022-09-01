ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc11.com

North Carolina, Appalachian State combine to score 62 in 4th in wild Tar Heels win

BOONE, N.C. --Drake Maye is looking like the real deal. North Carolina's redshirt freshman quarterback continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as the Tar Heels outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday -- despite surrendering 40 points to the Mountaineers in a wild fourth quarter.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy