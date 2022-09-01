ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it usually this hot in September in Denver?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Temperatures could be above 90 degrees in Denver for the first 10 days of September.

With fall set to arrive later this month, many have asked, “is it usually this hot in Denver in September?”

Last year September brought above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

When could it snow in Denver?

There were seven days where the high temperature was at or above 90 degrees. Three of those days broke records for highs.

  • Sept. 9: 96 degrees
  • Sept. 10: 99 degrees
  • Sept. 11: 97 degrees
When does first freeze usually happen in Denver?

If we add 10 days in the 90s this year, then it will set a record. The most 90-degree days in any September is 9.

The hottest day ever recorded in Denver in September was a high of 101 degrees on Sept. 5, 2020.

Ultimate list of Colorado fall events for 2022

The normal high for the first half of September ranges between 80-85 degrees. The second half of the month sees a normal high of between 73-79 degrees.

What does this mean for snow and the first freeze?

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record. The first freeze of 2021 happened on Oct. 13.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team .

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

