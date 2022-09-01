ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why we celebrate Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WCNC

Support for labor unions growing, poll shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a new Gallup poll, 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions, hitting a 57-year high. Gallup's poll, which collected data during the month of August, comes on the heels of recent highly publicized labor union victories at corporations such as Starbucks, Chipotle, Trader Joe's and Amazon. According to the National Labor Relations Board, the amount of union election petitions filed in the first half of 2021 increased 57%.
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
Labor Day means increased boat traffic in South Carolina

WATEREE, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is the last holiday of summer. While many are using this time to relax, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is using this time for courtesy boat inspections around the state. Angie Harrelson and her family said this weekend was all...
New invasive blue land crabs found in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking South Carolinians to be on the lookout for a new crab that could be in their backyard. They're called blue land crabs and they're usually found in Florida. But people near the coast have been seeing what...
Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
