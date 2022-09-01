Read full article on original website
Here's why we celebrate Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Support for labor unions growing, poll shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a new Gallup poll, 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions, hitting a 57-year high. Gallup's poll, which collected data during the month of August, comes on the heels of recent highly publicized labor union victories at corporations such as Starbucks, Chipotle, Trader Joe's and Amazon. According to the National Labor Relations Board, the amount of union election petitions filed in the first half of 2021 increased 57%.
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
Charlotte nonprofit trains women and girls for careers in the construction and trade industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction companies are struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey by Associated General Contractors of America, in North Carolina, 96% of the contractors surveyed said they had openings for hourly workers, and 100% said they were having a hard time finding people to fill the openings.
CMS reports no guns were found on campus in the first week of school
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students wrapped up their first week of school. But one week in and CMS says it still needs to fill 379 open teacher positions. This means the district hasn’t significantly moved the dial on teachers’ vacancies. It started the first day of school...
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
'Angry and betrayed and lied to': Tech offers police 'mass surveillance on a budget'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In some North Carolina cities, police have the ability to track your cellphone usage without a search warrant. The app Fog Reveal allows police to search billions of phone records to track people's locations, which are often called "patterns of life" by law enforcement. Attorneys say...
WCNC
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is donating 20,000 laptops to eligible county residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Mecklenburg County and The Center for Digital Equality have partnered together to provide 20,000 refurbished laptops to qualified adults in Mecklenburg County. The initiative is funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and is part of MeckTech Connect, a Charlotte Mecklenburg Library partnership...
'You can see the energy' | Charlotte-based run club basks in Aggie-Eagle Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The smiles. The cheering. The laughter. And the dancing. It's the only thing you see on the morning of one of the country's biggest football rivalries between two Historically Black College and University teams, and it's exactly what a Charlotte-area run club founder envisioned three years ago.
WCNC
Labor Day means increased boat traffic in South Carolina
WATEREE, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is the last holiday of summer. While many are using this time to relax, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is using this time for courtesy boat inspections around the state. Angie Harrelson and her family said this weekend was all...
New invasive blue land crabs found in SC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking South Carolinians to be on the lookout for a new crab that could be in their backyard. They're called blue land crabs and they're usually found in Florida. But people near the coast have been seeing what...
'Representation matters' | Charlotte author showcases Black perspective in series of children's books
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A look through your child's book collection and you'll find it's rare to see many stories that are centered around Black and brown people. Studies show that less than 10% of children's book feature people of color. Through the Me3 Project created by mom and three-time...
Charlotte mentor group looks to help students succeed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit "Be There Dad" is stepping up to help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launch an initiative to get more male volunteers and mentors on all of its campuses this school year. "We're open to do whatever the leadership of the school needs us to do to help...
Charlotte police investigating homicide on Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting on West Sugar Creek Road near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
Charlotte organization aims to assist students and families experiencing homelessness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 4,000 CMS students will be housing insecure this school year, that's thousands of students living with other family members, in a hotel, or in a car. To tackle the problem, a local organization called Charlotte Family Housing is looking to empower working families experiencing homelessness.
In North Carolina education case, a question lingers: Who has final say on funds and fixes?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing arguments on how the state can comply with an 18-year-old high court order in a high-profile public education adequacy lawsuit. The case — known as “Leandro” after one of the original plaintiffs — has volleyed about the...
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
WCNC
