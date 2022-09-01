ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Texas woman faces six years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth

By Alejandra Yanez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFfOq_0heHdqoQ00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

On Dec. 6, 2021 Kailah Janelle Paz, the driver of a silver 2012 Ford Fiesta, attempted to cross from Mexico into the United States at the Gateway Port of Entry in Brownsville.

Man accused of murdering wife arrested

Upon inspection of the vehicle, Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a “non-factory compartment located under the front, passenger side floorboard,” a criminal complaint stated.

A canine detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle, which revealed nine bundles of a crystalline substance. The substance tested positive for properties of methamphetamine and weighed over 20 pounds.

The complaint states Paz admitted to conspiring with persons known and unknown with the intent to distribute the drugs in exchange for money in the U.S.

Paz was originally charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, conspiracy to import more than 50 grams of meth and importation of more than 50 grams of meth.

Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour

According to legal documents, all charges except the possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth were terminated.

In December, Paz pleaded not guilty to the charges. By March 30, 2022, she has pleaded guilty to her charges.

Paz was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons and three years of supervised release term.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges

The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two sought for questioning in Donna Walmart bomb threat

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police say they are looking for two people who reportedly yelled that there was a bomb at the Walmart off of Salinas Road on Saturday afternoon. “A person reported to a Walmart employee that they heard someone yell there was a bomb,” said Sgt. Adam M. Hooks. Police say everyone […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested 13 migrants who allegedly were attempting to board a private plane in Edinburg. On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito PD: Teen faces felony charges after drug seize

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito teen is facing felony charges after police suspected drugs were being kept and distributed at his residence. On Tuesday, investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence located on the 100 block of Bonham St in San Benito, detaining 19-year-old Joshue Randy Sanchez upon arrival. Investigators […]
SAN BENITO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville

MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man accused of harassing woman over $200

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police say they arrested a man accused of harassing the mother of his child over $200 she apparently owed him. According to an offense report obtained by ValleyCentral, police responded to Maple Avenue in McAllen on Thursday, Aug. 25. The victim told officers she received multiple text and voice messages […]
MCALLEN, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Prison#Drugs#Federal Bureau Of Prisons#Mexico#Ford Fiesta
KRGV

Donna police searching for two persons of interest after report of bomb threat at Walmart

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police are looking for two people in connection with a bomb threat at a Walmart in Donna Saturday night. Police evacuated location and closed the parking lot entrance of the building, located at 900 N D Salinas Blvd., after police received the report Saturday night, according to Donna Police Department spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Bond set at $2M for man accused of killing wife

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of murdering his wife was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Luis Antonio Rivera was charged with murder after authorities found the body of his wife, Edna Liliana Rivera, on Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Hidalgo Police Department responded to a […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man refuses to call 911 after beating up girlfriend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A movie night for two ended in violence and the arrest of a Brownsville man after he allegedly interfered with an emergency 911 call for his girlfriend. According to Brownsville police, Delfino Mendoza and his girlfriend were watching a movie at home early Wednesday night. Things turned violent when Mendoza accused […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: McAllen man wanted for assaulting woman, child

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are searching for the whereabouts of Carlos Eduardo Moreno. According to the press release by McAllen PD, arrest warrants were issued for Moreno on Aug. 29 for assault, a third degree felony, and injury to a child, a state felony. McAllen PD responded to an assault at approximately 3 […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

DPS: Driver of fatal Donna crash charged with murder

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Donna that left one person dead and four people hospitalized. DPS reported about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493 and Stites road in Donna. During the pursuit, the driver […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Woman accused of throwing ashes of man’s mother during fight

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of throwing an urn containing the ashes of a man’s mother while fighting him. Lisa Patricia Muszynski was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse, assault causing bodily injury, violation of protective order, injury to child, disabled or elderly and failure to identify, Hidalgo […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

$71K of cocaine seized at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $71,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. According to a news release, the seizure took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the B&M bridge. The CBP release says a 51-year-old Laredo man was driving a 2010 Ford when he ordered […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Three arrested after finding drugs during search

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Organized Crime Unit has taken three suspects into custody after finding narcotics during a search warrant. According to a Facebook post from Harlingen Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the 300 block of West Pierce St. Police confirm the suspects were taken into custody […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former San Benito employee accused of stealing, pawning chainsaw

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former City of San Benito employee was arrested on charges of theft on Tuesday. Jose Martin Barajas Vazquez was arrested on two warrants for theft, a release from the San Benito Police Department stated. The investigation began when police received information of missing equipment from the San Benito Public […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man accused of murdering wife arrested

Update: Rivera was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, according to Hidalgo PD. HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo police arrested a man wanted for murdering his wife. Luis Antonio Rivera, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of his wife, Edna Herrera, a release from the Hidalgo Police Department stated. Rivera is described as 5 feet […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Body found at Mission hike and bike trail

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A body was found Sunday afternoon on a bike trail in Mission. According to Mission police, the body was found early afternoon on Sunday in a canal near the 1400 S. Conway Avenue hike and bike trail. Mission PD spokesman Arturo Flores said it appears the victim was a 20-year-old migrant […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Driver in deadly three-vehicle crash in Donna charged with murder

The driver accused of causing a three-vehicle crash that killed a Donna woman and hospitalized four others on Thursday is facing multiple charges, including murder, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Matthew Ryan Cortez, 26, of Weslaco has been identified as the driver of a black Nissan Altima...
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy