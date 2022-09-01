ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Marcus Freeman breaks down what Notre Dame must do to reach greatness

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFRWb_0heHddaD00
(Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marcus Freeman hasn’t been shy about his mission to get Notre Dame to the pinnacle of college football. The Irish weren’t exactly slouches during the back half of Brian Kelly’s tenure, making multiple College Football Playoffs, but the gap between Notre Dame and the upper crust of college football became clear.

And that’s the gap Freeman is trying to bridge. Talking with ESPN’s Greg McElroy on the “Always College Football” podcast, Freeman explained that two things are the focus for Notre Dame as they strive to reach the mountaintop and the first one is pretty obvious.

“I think there’s two things that we talk about often. One is, that’s the talent acquisition,” Freeman said. “We have to continue to recruit against the best teams in the country and we’ve got to believe that we are getting the best players in the country that fit this place. And we can’t settle for anything less. And so that’s the one way that you’re going to immediately be able to enhance your opportunities to win — is enhancing your roster and getting the best players in the country that fit this place. The second part is continuing to — I say all the time: Centralize our culture.”

The talent acquisition seems to be going well, as Freeman has Notre Dame sitting at fourth in the On3 Consensus team rankings for the 2023 class. Time will tell, but his ability to recruit at a high level helped fuel Freeman’s ascent and he’s seemingly leaning in to that early in his Notre Dame tenure.

He also explained what it means to “centralize” the culture for the Irish.

“And what’s that mean? That we’re all in this thing together. It’s not a hierarchy. It’s a group of individuals that are coming together for a common goal and that, you know, we’re gonna be a family,” Freeman said. “We’re going to be able to really become one in terms of the players, the coaches, that we’re going to have such an authentic relationship that we’re willing to fight for each other when things get really, really hard. Because it’s a real relationship. And you know what? When we’re pushing our players to uphold the standards that we have, it’s not going to be personal. What’s personal is winning and losing. And they have to understand that we’re a family and we’re in this together. So when we push them, they have to understand that we’re doing it to help them. Which ultimately is going to help our program.”

Freeman thinks if Notre Dame does those two things, greatness will soon follow.

“So, if we can continue to recruit those best players in the country that fit this place and continue to centralize our culture and get these guys to choose to love each other and sacrifice for each other, I think greatness is really destined for us,” Freeman said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

WATCH: Mike Norvell has hilarious, emotional reaction to game-winning play

Mike Norvell needed a signature win following a disappointing 2021 at Florida State, and the coach got one over LSU on Sunday. After a tune up victory over Duquesne in Week 0, Norvell’s team held on with the skin of their teeth to defeat the Tigers 24-23. While Norvell would’ve preferred his defense not give up a 99-yard touchdown drive as LSU looked to tie the game, he was exuberant when the Seminoles blocked the extra point to secure victory.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum slams Brian Kelly, coaching decision following LSU's loss to Florida State

Sunday night’s Week 1 contest between Florida State and LSU was one for the ages. Brian Kelly made his debut as LSU’s head coach, and he did so on a big stage at the Superdome in New Orleans. The game was a back-and-forth affair, coming down to the final seconds. And a major decision from Brian Kelly at the end has resulted in major criticism from SEC Network and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban challenges team following win over Utah State

Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0 in their first game of the season, but Nick Saban was far from satisfied with his team’s performance. While it takes a lot to make the Crimson Tide leader happy, it’s tough to be anything more than giddy about a 55-0 victory. However, Saban made some interesting points during his post-game press conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

LOOK: Local newspaper hammers Iowa for lack of offense with creative headline

Iowa didn’t exactly put on an offensive clinic on Saturday, and they’re hearing it from all angles on the day after. First, the Hawkeyes were the butt of many jokes on social media due to their inefficiency in their 7-3 victory over South Dakota State. However, even newspapers are getting in on the fun, as The Gazette took a creative shot at the Hawkeyes offense with their headline on Sunday.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Espn#American Football#Irish
On3.com

How to watch LSU vs. FSU

LSU kicks off its season Sunday night on ABC at 6:44 p.m. CT inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans against Florida State. FSU is coming off a 47-7 win over Duquesne in Week 0, but for the Tigers, it’s Game 1 of the Brian Kelly era. Kelly matched...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Brian Kelly critical of team, staff following LSU loss to FSU but proud of resolve

Brian Kelly will always remember his debut at LSU, and so will the rest of the college football world. While the game wasn’t pretty, it featured one of the most memorable endings you’ll ever see — LSU capping off a 99-yard, game-tying drive with an extra point as time expired, except that extra point was blocked. Instead of the Tigers taking the game to overtime, the Florida State Seminoles celebrated a thrilling 24-23 victory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes name players of game from win over Notre Dame

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Florida makes move for Cormani McClain

Lakeland (Fla.) Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain is the most prized uncommitted recruit in the 2023 cycle. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound McClain is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 player in Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
68K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy