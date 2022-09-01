Read full article on original website
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has turned the page
“From everybody hopping on the Wentz wagon not too long ago, to his third team now, in three years.”. That was how ESPN’s Hannah Storm introduced a feature on Carson Wentz Friday with Sal Paolantonio. Storm concluded her introduction by referring to Wentz’s career as “peripatetic.”. Paolantonio:...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Steve Young: Jimmy Garoppolo should be 'alarmed' that no team traded for him
One of the greatest quarterbacks in San Francisco 49ers history thinks former starter Jimmy Garoppolo should be quite concerned that teams around the NFL did not make a harder push to trade for him in the offseason. While trades for superstar quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got the lion's...
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’
Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be surprised if his client Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL this year. The post Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
FOX Sports
Cowboys sign Jason Peters: How he helps, what it means for Tyler Smith
Help is on the way, Dak Prescott. It might not be a picture-perfect scenario, but the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal that will bring perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters onto their practice squad at the outset of Week 1 this 2022 NFL season. That's a strange thought...
Commanders waiver claims: The one time they struck gold
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?. Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.
Cowboys rookie sensation issued Tony Romo's No. 9 jersey this season
When undrafted free agent, USFL MVP, and preseason sensation KaVontae Turpin finally takes the field in an NFL game that counts, he’ll be wearing the number made iconic by another longshot who also emerged from relative obscurity, one who went on to become a fan favorite, a household name, and a Cowboys legend.
Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
Yardbarker
Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1
It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Reasons for optimism in 2022
The Seattle Seahawks are starting over. The two main players from the past decade are gone. It’s time for a new era of Seahawks football. It’s a new era in Emerald City football. 2022 will be the first time in a decade that Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are not starting for the Seattle Seahawks. Taking the place of the first icon will be Geno Smith.
