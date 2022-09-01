ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Qb#The Seattle Seahawks#The Green Bay Packers#The New York Jets#Ge
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1

It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Reasons for optimism in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are starting over. The two main players from the past decade are gone. It’s time for a new era of Seahawks football. It’s a new era in Emerald City football. 2022 will be the first time in a decade that Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are not starting for the Seattle Seahawks. Taking the place of the first icon will be Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy