Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. resigns; Gov. Tony Evers seeks interim DA

By Rebecca Loroff, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

OCONTO - Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. has resigned effective Thursday, according to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office. Burke served in that position for almost 10 years.

In a letter to the governor, Burke said, "Recent health issues have prompted me to focus more on my family and my health; I have decided, reluctantly, to retire."

He also encouraged the governor and Legislature to address the shortage of qualified DAs and assistant DAs in Wisconsin.

Burke's retirement comes after his assistant district attorney, Lisa Rowe, resigned in early May. Rowe's position remains open.

The state government is accepting applications for an interim Oconto County DA until Sept. 21. The new DA would serve the remainder of Burke's term, which ends in January 2025.

In the meantime, the Brown County District Attorney's Office will be assisting Oconto County's office, said Oconto County Administrator Erik Pritzl.

Burke is halfway through his third four-year term as district attorney. He previously served in private practice and was a public defender. Burke lost an election in April to become an Oconto County Circuit Court judge.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at rloroff@gannett.com or 920-907-7801. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. resigns; Gov. Tony Evers seeks interim DA

cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Pleads Guilty For Embezzling $2.7 Million

(WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin pled guilty to two charges for her role in executing a multi-million dollar scheme that resulted in her embezzling about $2.7 million. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vicki Berka pled guilty to running a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers

Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE
