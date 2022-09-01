DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Iowa beer launching at Exile Brewing Company, is one with many benefits. “We really want to showcase that malt, the rye, the pale ale malt that we are using to kinda provide that neutral sweet flavor profile and then really showcase the cascades hots that we are pulling from the Iowa hog farmers to kinda provide that pine characteristic on the finish," says Joey Hansen, the head brewer for Exile.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO