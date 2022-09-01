Florida Georgia Line Perform for the Last Time: VIDEO

Country music duo Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, better known as Florida Georgia Line , played their final show together before going on hiatus as a band.

After 10 years as a band, FGL played the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night and delivered their final set to an emotional crowd. Before their final song, the duo took a chance to address the crowd and thank them for listening for all these years.

FGL announced earlier this year they would be going on hiatus. In an interview with People , Hubbard said “taking a break” is a more accurate term than “breaking up.”

Kelly added, “We’re not going our separate ways. We’re taking a break from recording our music. We’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

Last night’s show was the final night of a run of festivals FGL used as a “farewell tour” of sorts. Before the start of the run, Hubbard said, “We’re sort of using these last 12 shows as a time to celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while. So we’re excited.”

Kelley Looks to the Future While Embracing the Past

As the tour drew to a close, the reality of the situation started to hit the members of Florida Georgia Line. Kelley sat down with E! News earlier this month to further discuss their gratitude for the chance to create music that resonates with so many people.

“It really is a dream come true every time we get to play our songs live,” Kelley said. “When we live them out with everybody, you get to see the power of music and it’s so much bigger than just us on stage in that moment. It’s bringing everybody together and that’s a feeling that you can’t really replicate.”

Kelley said every step of the way he and Hubbard have “had a blast.”

“Even in the hard times where we were driving in a van and not sure if anything’s gonna happen,” Kelley said. “We’re grateful for a great team and great fans. At the end of the day, they give us our job and they made it happen so and country radio has been just so good to us.”

FGL might be taking a break, but Kelley will still keep busy with musical projects. As much as he loves his bandmate and performing for those fans, he’s looking forward to the next challenge.

“I couldn’t be more excited about being in my own lane and being really happy and fulfilled with that,” Kelley said. “I’m setting up a big 2023 with taking a beat, being home, playing shows, working on the music and that’s the most important thing to me right now as we plan and start to plan for some different things that are coming in 2023.”

