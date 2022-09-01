ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Infant bath seats recalled over drowning hazard

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaFGI_0heHc2AU00

HOCKESSIN, Del. ( WXIN ) — A company is recalling infant bath seats sold on Amazon.com because they fail to meet federal safety standards.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the recall involves bath seats sold by Yuboloo from May 2021 through November 2021. So far, no incidents have been reported.

The seats are being recalled because they don’t comply with federal safety standards, including requirements for stability and leg openings. They can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Strollers recalled after child’s fingertip amputated

The recalled bath seats are made of molded plastic in a navy blue and orange color combination. The COSC said they have suction cups on the bottom. The bath seats have a plastic seat back, flat base, and t-shaped handle. “Baby Bath Seat, X002TS8NDN and Made in China” is printed on the packaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6qz2_0heHc2AU00
Recalled Yuboloo infant bath seat (Photo courtesy of CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled bath seat should stop using it and contact Yuboloo for a pre-paid label to return it. A full refund will be issued once the bath seat is returned.

You can contact Yuboloo by email at suiwenlu1009@sina.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Drowning#Consumer Goods#Strollers#The Recall#Vehicles#Amazon Com#Cosc#Cpsc#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy