Read full article on original website
Related
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs powerful specs at a budget price
Amidst a flurry of announcements from Sony, Nokia and others, Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – a phone that has a low-end price, but a largely promising selection of specs. These include a 6.6-inch FHD+ edge-to-edge display. It uses an LCD panel rather than AMOLED technology...
The 15 Best Labor Day TV Sales of 2022: Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, more
All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. We’re in Labor Day 2022 mode, which means two things: (1) we’re honoring the contributions and achievements of...
NFL・
The Verge
Lenovo’s Glasses T1 let you bring a private big screen display with you
Lenovo is the latest company promoting a USB-C monitor made for your face. The company’s new Glasses T1 put a Full HD OLED screen in front of each of your eyes and were revealed today during IFA and on Lenovo’s virtual showcase. This wearable private display, as Lenovo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which ultra-premium phone deserves your love?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and newly released Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of the best phones Samsung's ever made. Packed with the most powerful processors, newly improved camera, and innovative displays, these two phones are as premium as they are pricey. While the Fold 4's increased durability and improved battery life make it smoother than ever to use, it's still $1,800. The $1,200 S22 Ultra isn't exactly affordable, either, but which one offers the better value? Which one offers the best experience?
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
Android Central
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets shown off in a new leak ahead of the launch
Motorola seems to be keeping yet another Edge series phone under wraps. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the next handset launching soon. A new leaked video of the Edge 30 Ultra showcases what to expect from the next flagship model. Last month, Motorola made news with multiple handset...
CNET
Purported Apple Watch Pro Renders Suggest Extra Button
Purported renders of the forthcoming Apple Watch Pro were published on the internet Monday, offering credence to rumors that the device will feature an additional button. The renders, obtained by notable leaker 91Mobiles, appear to show an extra button on the left side of the frame near a speaker vent, although the purpose of the extra button isn't known. The renders also show a large, flat display with slim bezels, perhaps confirming reports that the device will feature a larger 1.99-inch display and a larger 47mm casing.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi A1 leaks as Xiaomi's next entry-level smartphone running Android 12 (Go edition)
Yogesh Brar has shared numerous specifications relating to the Redmi A1, a new product category for Xiaomi. Rumoured to be arriving tomorrow alongside the Redmi 11, the Redmi A1 should feature the MediaTek Helio A22, a chipset that we have already reviewed in budget smartphones like the Nokia 2.3 and the Huawei Y5 2019. Predictably, Xiaomi will complement the Redmi A1 with just 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage, reinforcing that the device is squarely a budget smartphone.
Samsung IFA 2022 focuses on home products
Samsung’s IFA 2022 has focused on home products, Samsung has shown off a wide range of devices at this year’s event. This includes their latest smart home products, plus their latest range of 8K TVs, projectors, and other devices. IFA 2022’s Samsung Town brought excited visitors together to...
CNET
Save Up to $173 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets
Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have consistently claimed a top spot on our lists of the best Android tablets for the year, and right now you can pick up some of the newest models in this lineup at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering discounts on both the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the step-up Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which are on sale for up to $173 off. These deals, like many other deals happening this Labor Day weekend, expire tonight. Be sure to get your order in before 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) if you're hoping to snag one of these Samsung tablets at a discount.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Nintendo Switch OLED drops to brand new low price at Walmart
We're always excited to see Nintendo Switch deals offering up brand new record low prices on the latest releases, and we've been treated to some particularly strong offers on the new OLED model in the last few months. However, Walmart has just broken those records with a $324.97 sales price (opens in new tab) on the white console. That's a full $25 off the $349.99 MSRP - the biggest discount we've seen to date.
LG Electronics Launches NFT Platform LG Art Lab for Smart TVs
LG released its NFT platform LG Art Lab, which allows users to buy, sell, trade, and display NFTs. Currently, there is one NFT available for purchase, though the company will add more every month. The first NFT collection that will be available is by artist Barry X Ball. South Korean...
PC Magazine
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Review
Folding smartphones have arguably begun the transition from novelties to real products. Are PCs set for the same path? Following Lenovo's 13.3-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold from late 2020, Asus has introduced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED ($3,499.99), a folding-screen convertible with built-in kickstand and wireless keyboard. The design delivers versatile mode options for different workflows, and the 17.3-inch display is big enough to divide into two smaller screens that are still large enough to be useful. Like Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is painfully expensive, and its Intel Core i7-1250U processor is much weaker than you'd normally get in a laptop at this price, putting it about as far from a value recommendation as possible. Wealthy early adopters may take the plunge, but everyone else will mostly find it an admirable engineering exercise that represents a first step toward making similar technology more accessible in the future.
Comments / 0