Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have consistently claimed a top spot on our lists of the best Android tablets for the year, and right now you can pick up some of the newest models in this lineup at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering discounts on both the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the step-up Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which are on sale for up to $173 off. These deals, like many other deals happening this Labor Day weekend, expire tonight. Be sure to get your order in before 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) if you're hoping to snag one of these Samsung tablets at a discount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO