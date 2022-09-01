ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

YMCA helps students amid Jackson water crisis

By Tamer Knight
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Amid the current water crisis in Jackson, surrounding cities and major organizations are helping out.

The YMCA of Flowood, Clinton and at the Reservoir are providing students and faculty of Jackson State, Millsaps, Hinds Community College and Belhaven University the opportunity to use their facilities to take fresh showers.

The YMCA core beliefs and values are based on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. That’s why interim CEO Jeff Collins said it was important for the YMCA to step up and help.

Jackson’s Water Crisis: The latest updates

“That’s what the Y is all about. It’s been here in this community for 140-something years. The Y has stepped up to try and make a difference. This was an opportunity where we had the facility available, we had the water available, we could help and that’s what we need to do. Step up and help,” he said.

Students and faculty must bring their valid campus ID to access the facility. They are welcome from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

They will also be providing meals for local neighborhoods and apartments. Visit your local YMCA’s website for more information.

