Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
Related
starvedrock.media
Skokie man's body recovered from Illinois River Saturday
A body found in the Illinois River at Utica Saturday is believed to be a missing suburban man. Authorities were contacted about 8:30am, after a fisherman discovered a man's body in the water along North 27th road – west of Route 178. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said the man was 61 years of age and from Skokie. Though his name is not being released now, police learned his identity through the car's registration after it was found abandoned Friday at the Starved Rock Boat Ramp.
walls102.com
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River
UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
Police Investigation Underway After Woman Fatally Falls From Building in the Loop
A woman is dead after falling from the 42nd floor of a commercial business in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Police said the incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday near the 300 block of West Wacker Drive. The woman, whose age is unknown, was transported to Northwestern Hospital,...
fox32chicago.com
Mokena Dunkin' employee reported missing
MOKENA, Ill. - A 19-year-old Dunkin' employee was reported missing from Mokena Monday morning. Harsh N. Patel arrived at work in the 18700 block of Wolf Road, but did not enter the business, police said. Patel's vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police
CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night. At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Car fatally strikes pedestrian in West Town, homicide investigation underway
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle in West Town early Sunday as a murder. The 22-year-old man was walking southbound on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man identified as victim in fatal crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Mendota man was killed in a crash at University Road and Route 30 near Shabbona Thursday evening. He was identified as William J. Morano. Police say that Morano was heading south on University Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
25newsnow.com
DEVELOPING: Residential explosion kills two in LaSalle
LASALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - LaSalle county sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home explosion that killed two people. According to a release on their official Facebook page, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on East Third Road in north rural LaSalle. The names of the two victims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural La Salle house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time and the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
Body of missing tugboat worker who disappeared on Des Plaines River believed to be found
Search crews believe they have found the body of a tugboat worker who disappeared on the Des Plaines River.
walls102.com
Two killed in house explosion in LaSalle County
LASALLE – Two people are dead after a home exploded in rural LaSalle on Saturday. A neighbor called 911 around 11:30 AM to report the blast in the 3100 block of East Third Road. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene along with a life flight helicopter. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed two individuals died in the explosion, but their identities have not yet been released. There was no word on anyone being injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion about 80 miles from of Chicago
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
WSPY NEWS
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
Comments / 2