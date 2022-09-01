ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Save $40 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds

At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode

If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Android Authority

What is Microsoft Edge? Everything you need to know

It's a viable alternative to Google Chrome. We’ve all seen Internet Explorer memes and jokes across the Internet. But Microsoft renamed and revamped its browser and packed it with features to make an excellent alternative to popular options like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. What is Microsoft Edge? Here’s everything you need to know.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

If you have an iPhone 5S or 6, it’s time for a rare iOS update

Almost a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, meant to patch a security hole that was recently fixed in newer versions of the OS. If you’re still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it’s worth taking the time to update — Apple obviously doesn’t release security updates for its older software that often, so when it does, you know it’s a reasonably serious issue.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Wordle: The Best Start Words and Tactics

Maintaining a Wordle streak can be difficult. Start words are key. "ADIEU" has been popular pretty much since the game began. And that makes sense, since it includes four vowels. But not everyone wants to know the vowels right away. Game designer Tyler Glaiel suggests the mathematically optimal first guess...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Linus Business#Wordler
CNET

iPhone 14 Pro Will Reportedly Move Privacy Indicators to Pill-Shaped Cutout

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's next iPhone may have a new-look cutout on its screen for its cameras and privacy indicators, various outlets are reporting. The design is expected to be revealed at next week's Apple event.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Lets You Unsend, Edit Accidental Texts on Your iPhone. How It Works

Sending a premature text, messaging the wrong person and sending accidental typos all happen more often than we'd like. Usually it's not a big deal because the recipient can make out simple grammatical mistakes, and if you send a message to the wrong person, you can usually follow it with a simple "sorry" and all's good. Until it's not.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Fix A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite on PC

Fortnite users are unable to play the game as when trying to do so they see A Problem Occurred error. There are different variants of this error, and they mean different things. Let us first look at the accompanying error messages users see when encountering A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
CNET

The iPhone 14 Max Just Might Be the Big-Screen iPhone I've Been Waiting For

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you want the largest iPhone, you'll have to be willing to pay top dollar. The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the largest phones Apple has ever made, and it starts at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
CELL PHONES
UPI News

Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy