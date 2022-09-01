Read full article on original website
CNET
Bill Gates' Wordle Strategy Involves Very Specific Rules for Vowel, Consonants
Bill Gates can't get enough of Wordle. The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist took a break from the online puzzle game to write about his Wordle "obsession" and what kinds of words he starts the game with in a blog post published Tuesday. "If you've played Wordle, you know how...
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
CNET
Save $40 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds
At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
Android Authority
What is Microsoft Edge? Everything you need to know
It's a viable alternative to Google Chrome. We’ve all seen Internet Explorer memes and jokes across the Internet. But Microsoft renamed and revamped its browser and packed it with features to make an excellent alternative to popular options like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. What is Microsoft Edge? Here’s everything you need to know.
Get ready for a bunch of big Windows 11 updates coming straight after 22H2
Even before Windows 11's first major update, which is (imaginatively) titled Windows 11 2022 Update, arrives, Microsoft is already preparing some smaller updates to finally bring tabs to File Explorer and other highly sought after features by the end of the year. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab),...
The Verge
If you have an iPhone 5S or 6, it’s time for a rare iOS update
Almost a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, meant to patch a security hole that was recently fixed in newer versions of the OS. If you’re still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it’s worth taking the time to update — Apple obviously doesn’t release security updates for its older software that often, so when it does, you know it’s a reasonably serious issue.
CNET
Wordle: The Best Start Words and Tactics
Maintaining a Wordle streak can be difficult. Start words are key. "ADIEU" has been popular pretty much since the game began. And that makes sense, since it includes four vowels. But not everyone wants to know the vowels right away. Game designer Tyler Glaiel suggests the mathematically optimal first guess...
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro Will Reportedly Move Privacy Indicators to Pill-Shaped Cutout
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's next iPhone may have a new-look cutout on its screen for its cameras and privacy indicators, various outlets are reporting. The design is expected to be revealed at next week's Apple event.
Microsoft Finally Reveals Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Details
Gamers have long waited for the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to arrive. It's coming soon -- but only for those in specific locations.
CNET
iOS 16 Lets You Unsend, Edit Accidental Texts on Your iPhone. How It Works
Sending a premature text, messaging the wrong person and sending accidental typos all happen more often than we'd like. Usually it's not a big deal because the recipient can make out simple grammatical mistakes, and if you send a message to the wrong person, you can usually follow it with a simple "sorry" and all's good. Until it's not.
The Windows Club
Fix A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite on PC
Fortnite users are unable to play the game as when trying to do so they see A Problem Occurred error. There are different variants of this error, and they mean different things. Let us first look at the accompanying error messages users see when encountering A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite.
CNET
The iPhone 14 Max Just Might Be the Big-Screen iPhone I've Been Waiting For
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you want the largest iPhone, you'll have to be willing to pay top dollar. The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the largest phones Apple has ever made, and it starts at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
