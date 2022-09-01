Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?
Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net.
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Nvidia is seeing the impact of slowing consumer demand in gaming. But it's still generating profits and sees a major opportunity in the auto business. This year's stock price slump could be a buying opportunity.
Why Atlassian Stock Popped 18% Last Month
Atlassian reported financial results that far outpaced internal guidance and external expectations. The company is getting more customers on predictable high-margin cloud subscriptions, which is something Wall Street celebrated during the month.
Why Ball Stock Plunged 24% in August
Ball was slammed by a disappointing earnings report earlier in the month. North American demand is decelerating rapidly, causing expansion plans to be shelved. One bright spot is Ball's aerospace division, which helped launch the James Webb Space Telescope.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
Dividend Aristocrats have reliably grown their payouts annually for 25 years or more. T. Rowe Price has increased its dividend for 36 years and counting. The stock yields 4% and trades at an attractive valuation while offering upside potential.
Why Stitch Fix Stock Dropped 16% in August
Investors are disheartened with Stitch Fix's prospects as sales decline. There have been signs of momentum, such as increased net revenue per customer.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator.
1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright.
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of...
The Hidden Secret Behind These High-Yield Passive Income Favorites
Many investors like closed-end funds because of their high yields. However, some funds just include some of your initial investment in the distributions they make. High fees and premium pricing can also make these funds poor investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Consumers continue to favor Apple products, and the company is returning truckloads of money to shareholders. Microsoft has positioned itself for long-term growth by building a presence in industries of the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Move Over, Bed Bath & Beyond: Here's a Real Growth Stock to Rally Around
Bed Bath & Beyond is desperately trying to stay in business, which doesn't bode well for shareholders. Roku is a growing market leader with a strong balance sheet. The streaming stock's valuation could be a great long-term opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Selling a Home? The Market May Be Cooling off, but Here's Why Pricing Too Low Could Backfire
Buyers might balk if your listing price seems too good to be true. Many sellers have been listing their homes at higher-than-average prices. You may be inclined to go the opposite route for a quick sale, but be careful with that strategy. A good real estate agent can help you
Should You Be Worried About Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?
Major indexes have dipped again, renewing concerns about this market downturn. Nobody knows what exactly the market will do in the near term.
Down 19%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now?
When stocks are down, they typically become better values. There are usually good reasons for the market to worry, but it can take that worry too far. A tool like the discounted cash flow model can help you find out when a company is truly a bargain.
1 Growth Stock To Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn
Nvidia's earnings per share has grown at a compound annual rate above 30% in the last decade.
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August
Virgin Galactic's second-quarter results came with fresh delays to its planned timeline to launch scheduled service. The company now hopes to begin taking tourists to space in the second quarter of 2023.
