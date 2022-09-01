Two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Has Road Closed
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Comments / 2