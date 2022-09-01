ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Has Road Closed

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FBUA_0heHZ65Z00
Calhoun Journal

September 1, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 2

Related
WAAY-TV

Jackson County man killed in early Monday DeKalb County crash

A man from Bryant died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday. Cody Ray Busby, 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Monday on DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
kmmo.com

BIRMINGHAM ALABAMA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 30-year-old Birmingham, Alabama was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Sunday, September 4. According to a Missouri State Highway patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Raeshon Henton changed lanes and struck the rear of another vehicle. Henton’s vehicle then proceeded to travel off the ride side of the roadway, struck several signs and came to a rest off the north side of the ramp to Exit 58.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
wrganews.com

Updated list of Floyd County road closings

– Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8. – Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley are washed out and impassable. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day

Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Blocks Traffic Thursday

According to reports an accident Thursday morning left a section of Post Oak Road in Calhoun County blocked for just over two hours. The two-vehicle wreck occurred just prior to 11:00am with the road being re-opened just prior to 1:00pm. No details have yet been made available.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
WAAY-TV

Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park

Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert. Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled...
HANCEVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood

A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Oak Road#Homesubscribe
weisradio.com

One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight

One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Coroner Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Log Truck Wreck on Highway 9 / Cedar Bluff Road

The Cherokee County Coroner has released the name of the log truck driver killed in an accident taking place in Centre, at around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Coroner Paul McDonald said Marvin David Patterson, age 59 from the Piedmont area was pronounced dead at the scene, after apparently suffering a fatal cardiac medical event, which led to the vehicle leaving the road – then colliding with two utility poles, before coming to rest on its side.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY

The National Weather Service Office in Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cherokee County until 6:15 this evening. At 2:09 PM today, Doppler Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 6 and 8 inches of rain have already fallen with additional periods of rain expected over the coming hours. Flash Flooding is already occurring with creeks and streams overflowing in many areas. Some locations that will be affected include: Little River Canyon National Preserve, Blanche, chesterfield, New Moon and Broomtown. Cherokee County Road 97 has both lanes covered with water in some areas. Motorists are urged to not drive through water flowing over the roadway. REMEMBER: TURNAROUND WHEN YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER THE ROADWAY SO YOU WON’T DROWN.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
allongeorgia.com

Flooding in Chattooga County

Chattooga County is under a Flash Flood Emergency until 1 p.m. There are rainfall estimates of 10-13 inches of rain has fallen in Chattooga County. Downtown Summerville is flooded, Commissioner Elsberry said the tax office, annex courthouse and jail all have water in the buildings. The jail is only flooded at the administrative part of the building not the cells.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy