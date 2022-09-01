Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Related
‘Prayers won’t fix it, this will’: Age to buy a semi-automatic weapon raised to 21 in NY
“This comprehensive package will close loophole and prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds."
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process
A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
Here are the most expensive NYPD lawsuits from this year
NYPD cars with sirens on the street With decades-old misconduct and officers with multiple cases driving high payouts, New York City is on track to spend far more on lawsuits against NYPD officers this year than any other year in recent memory. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York seeing surge in applications for concealed carry gun permits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — More and more people are wanting to carry concealed guns in New York City. Applications for concealed carry permits have increased 54% in recent weeks, according to the NYPD, despite New York State’s new law requiring additional training and background checks. Certain areas are also “gun free zones,” even if you […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker
A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
danspapers.com
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
cityandstateny.com
A timeline on the closure of Rikers Island
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday expressed doubt that Rikers Island could close by the 2027 deadline set during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, because, Adams said, the jail was full of violent criminals who couldn’t safely be let out. “I need the folks that are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Adams promises door-to- checks on gun permits; 'stretch out' NYPD resources
Mayor Eric Adams promised Thursday that investigators will check New Yorkers’ gun permits by going door-to-door, drawing comparisons to inquiries into his character while he was becoming an NYPD officer.
New York’s new gun laws take effect amid confusion
A few questions remain about what it means for North Country gun owners.
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bodycam video doesn’t show what led NYPD to kill man in the Bronx
New footage shows the moments before police officers shot and killed 25-year-old Rameek Smith in the Bronx. The footage does not show the entirety of the incident. [ more › ]
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined
NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1