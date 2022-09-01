ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH

New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement

Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Daily News

NYC weed war heats up as ‘gray market’ marijuana businesses face state pot regulations, retail licensing process

A pair of unlicensed Manhattan marijuana outlets targeted by the state are bracing for a weed war as New York prepares to tightly regulate the potentially lucrative pot selling business. The Empire Cannabis Clubs were ordered in a letter from the state Office of Cannabis Management to cease their dealings with its members, although an attorney representing the businesses insists they were ...
PIX11

New York seeing surge in applications for concealed carry gun permits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — More and more people are wanting to carry concealed guns in New York City. Applications for concealed carry permits have increased 54% in recent weeks, according to the NYPD, despite New York State’s new law requiring additional training and background checks. Certain areas are also “gun free zones,” even if you […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker

A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
cityandstateny.com

A timeline on the closure of Rikers Island

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday expressed doubt that Rikers Island could close by the 2027 deadline set during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, because, Adams said, the jail was full of violent criminals who couldn’t safely be let out. “I need the folks that are...
marketplace.org

Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
PLANetizen

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
PIX11

Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
CBS New York

J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined

NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
