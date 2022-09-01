Will it rain in Miami on Labor Day weekend? How hot will it get? What the forecast says

Bothered by some pre-Labor Day storms in South Florida — including a flood watch issued in Broward late Thursday morning —and wondering whether they foretell a crummy Labor Day Weekend at some getaway destinations or your backyard barbecue?

We have some news.

Rain and storms are in the weekend forecast for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys, but these storms — which could be strong — may be more isolated on the Monday holiday in Key West. We’re talking a 30% chance on the island chain versus a 40% chance on mainland South Florida.

Sunday is the high point: 50%, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Some of the storms could bring localized flooding, wind gusts to 20 mph on the weekend, and waterspouts.

When you’re not shaking you’re going to be baking with heat indices around 105 and high temperatures around 90.

Holiday travel?

If Orlando’s theme parks are on your holiday agenda, re-read the South Florida forecast above. The same kind of scattered and numerous showers and lightning storms are expected every day through the weekend and into the holiday.

Temperatures in the low-90s in Central Florida. Heat indices in the triple digits but below the 108 degrees that triggers a heat warning. Still, be aware and seek shade and hydrate.

A moderate risk for rip currents returns to Atlantic beaches this weekend, too.

Naples ? Same. But Friday has the highest percentage of storms we’re seeing, at 70% and that dips to 40% on Labor Day. The western half of the region is where some of the strongest storms may lurk.

As of Thursday, the weather service hasn’t issued any kind of hazardous weather outlooks for Tampa Bay neighborhoods, but the storm chances are also high, running from 70% Friday night to 50% on Labor Day.

Our advice? Keep umbrellas handy, pack plenty of water for the heat and sunscreen and take your chances. A Florida storm this moment can turn to Florida sunshine five minutes later.

At least it’s not ...

Will your Labor Day 2022 view on any of Florida’s beaches mirror what George and Paulette Haines saw as waves from Tropical Storm Gordon pounded beaches in 2018 in this file photo? Perhaps. Storms are in the forecast. But tropical systems are not expected along Florida’s coast lines. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Tropical storm Danielle

In the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Thursday advisory, forecasters named a northern Atlantic storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the so-far unusually quiet 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There are two other disturbances being monitored. None of them will trouble Florida’s Labor Day weekend.

READ NEXT: Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic