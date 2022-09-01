ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Will it rain in Miami on Labor Day weekend? How hot will it get? What the forecast says

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Bothered by some pre-Labor Day storms in South Florida — including a flood watch issued in Broward late Thursday morning —and wondering whether they foretell a crummy Labor Day Weekend at some getaway destinations or your backyard barbecue?

We have some news.

Rain and storms are in the weekend forecast for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys, but these storms — which could be strong — may be more isolated on the Monday holiday in Key West. We’re talking a 30% chance on the island chain versus a 40% chance on mainland South Florida.

Sunday is the high point: 50%, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Some of the storms could bring localized flooding, wind gusts to 20 mph on the weekend, and waterspouts.

When you’re not shaking you’re going to be baking with heat indices around 105 and high temperatures around 90.

Holiday travel?

If Orlando’s theme parks are on your holiday agenda, re-read the South Florida forecast above. The same kind of scattered and numerous showers and lightning storms are expected every day through the weekend and into the holiday.

Temperatures in the low-90s in Central Florida. Heat indices in the triple digits but below the 108 degrees that triggers a heat warning. Still, be aware and seek shade and hydrate.

A moderate risk for rip currents returns to Atlantic beaches this weekend, too.

Naples ? Same. But Friday has the highest percentage of storms we’re seeing, at 70% and that dips to 40% on Labor Day. The western half of the region is where some of the strongest storms may lurk.

As of Thursday, the weather service hasn’t issued any kind of hazardous weather outlooks for Tampa Bay neighborhoods, but the storm chances are also high, running from 70% Friday night to 50% on Labor Day.

Our advice? Keep umbrellas handy, pack plenty of water for the heat and sunscreen and take your chances. A Florida storm this moment can turn to Florida sunshine five minutes later.

At least it’s not ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSRJO_0heHYRG800
Will your Labor Day 2022 view on any of Florida’s beaches mirror what George and Paulette Haines saw as waves from Tropical Storm Gordon pounded beaches in 2018 in this file photo? Perhaps. Storms are in the forecast. But tropical systems are not expected along Florida’s coast lines. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Tropical storm Danielle

In the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Thursday advisory, forecasters named a northern Atlantic storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the so-far unusually quiet 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There are two other disturbances being monitored. None of them will trouble Florida’s Labor Day weekend.

READ NEXT: Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

Comments / 3

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA

Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Lightning Storms#Florida Keys#Weather
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy