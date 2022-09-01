ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Retired CPD officer shot while breaking up robbery attempt in Greater Grand Crossing

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHaaG_0heHYNyS00

Retired CPD officer shot during robbery attempt in Greater Grand Crossing 01:56

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition following a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning.

The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said the officer was shot while foiling a robbery attempt at the currency exchange.

"The officer's actions were heroic. Even as a retired officer, he did his best, he did his job, he saved that person's life," Melean said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHBab_0heHYNyS00
CPD update on shooting of retired officer in Greater Grand Crossing 02:33

Police said a 58-year-old woman was outside the store around 7:30 a.m., preparing to open the currency exchange, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and two people got out and announced a robbery. The retired officer intervened, leading to an exchange of gunfire with the suspects.

"I think they were waiting to get in to try and get in there and rob it," Melean said.

The retired officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Melean.

Police said the currency exchange employee was not wounded, and it's unclear if any of the suspects were shot. Melean said police are looking for a total of three suspects.

Melean said detectives do not yet have a description of the suspects. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video Thursday morning.

Anyone who might have information on the robbery attempt is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or to provide an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect shoots at 2 people arguing in parking garage in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man after he shot at people in a parking garage at the CME Center Sunday night.The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of South Wacker Drive around 11:31 p.m.Police say a man and woman were arguing in the parking garage when an unknown male tried to intervene.The unknown male went to his car, got a gun, and shot at the two before fleeing the scene, police said.No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect arrested after breaking into smoke shop on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A burglary suspect is under arrest after hitting a smoke shop in the Ranch Triangle neighborhood.The incident happened at the Smoke Valley Vaporizer store, located at 1625 N. Clybourn Ave. The front window of the store was left smashed.The owner of the shop shared surveillance images of the burglar with us.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information but have not heard back.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

2 killed, 2 injured in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday evening. According to Chicago Police, the four victims were on the front porch of a house in the 8600 block of South Kingston around 6:47 p.m. when at least two shooters came up and started firing at them. A 20-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and the stomach. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man was also struck multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

River North Crime: Man shot in face drive-by on busy street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Robbery#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#71st
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, critically wounded during argument in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are critically wounded after being shot in the Loop Sunday just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Wabash around 12:05 a.m.Police said the men were walking on the street when they were in an argument with an unknown male who produced a handgun and shot both of the victims.  The suspect was accompanied by an unknown female wearing all pink. Both fled southbound on Wabash, police said. A 37-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and shoulder and was transported by CFD to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more connected to illegal street racing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are putting a new city ordinance to use and cracking down on illegal street racing. The Chicago Police Department says it impounded seven vehicles connected to so-called sideshows last weekend. Police say they have identified at least 44 other vehicles that are set to be impounded for participating in illegal activity. The crackdown comes after city council passed an ordinance to increase penalties for street racing. Drivers can face fines up to $10,000 on top of impound fees. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
PARK RIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man shot, killed at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA disputes stabbing incident amid rising security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's public transit system is taking steps to curb violence on its properties, but another person claims to have been attacked at a CTA station, this time the Green Line. This comes just 24 hours after the CTA rolled out its K-9 security times on the Red Line. According to the Chicago Police Department, this most recent stabbing happened Friday night at the Ashland Green Line station, but CTA officials say ti did not. Police say tow men got into an argument, then one pulled out a knife and stabbed a victim in the neck and ran from...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop

A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy