ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLd3e_0heHXiHO00

Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775.

Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate, meaning she couldn’t teach in any district in Oklahoma.

In the letter, Walters stated by saying Boismeir had been fired from Norman Public Schools. However, the English teacher resigned in August after she was asked to review the books in her classroom library to see which might “elicit challenges,” in relation to an Oklahoma law that restricts teaching about race and gender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnvVm_0heHXiHO00

Boismier explained in a CNN article, teachers were asked to either box up the books they felt could be at issue, turn them around so that the spines faced inward or cover them up, with butcher paper, for example.

Boismier covered the books, labeling the cover with the title, “Books the State Doesn’t Want You to Read,” and placed a QR code linking to the Brooklyn Public Library’s books unbanned program, which offers students 13 to 21 access to a free e-library card.

“There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom,” Walters said in the letter posted to social media. Going on to add “Teachers are one of our states greatest assets and it is unfortunate that one of them has caused harm and shame for the entire profession. "

Walters faces off against Democrat Jena Nelson in the Nov. 8 general election.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 65

Okie
3d ago

This is unacceptable. Walters be is the State Dept of Education Superintendent (HOPEFUL) and currently the Education Secretary. He is using his position of power to bully and push his own Political Agenda. This Teacher resigned her position. He can't just decide who and when someone loses their Certification/Career.

Reply(1)
6
Buford James
3d ago

Can anyone clarify exactly what Mr. Walter's current job duties are? I would think it would be hard to do them if you're constantly making videos in your car or pointing fingers at news cameras.

Reply(1)
4
David Canoy
3d ago

A direct violation of labor laws, and said teacher's First Amendment right to free speech... hence the phrase "resigning in protest." like DeVos, this fool has no business messing around with the futures of children.

Reply(3)
9
Related
KOCO

OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
news9.com

OEA Responds To Demands To Revoke Certificate Of Norman Teacher

The Oklahoma Education Authority responded to State Education Secretary Ryan Walters' demands that a former Norman high school teacher's teaching certificate. "There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom," Walters said. The former teacher, Summer Boismier, had posted a QR code in her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walters
kiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State

A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Public Library#K12#Hb 1775#House#Cnn
madillrecord.net

Tolloak to become modern Chickasaw Healer

Lakota Tolloak likes a challenge and cool weather. He will have both when he begins pursuing his vision of becoming a trauma surgeon by attending Harvard University in Massachusetts this fall. Tolloak began preparing for college — and the means to pay for it — many years ago. Through hard work and self-determination, Tolloak has also been awarded the coveted Gates Scholarship, allowing him to attend the prestigious Ivy League school with little out-of-pocket expense.
ADA, OK
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KTUL

Oklahoma AG issues memo on when and when not to prosecute abortion cases in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In a memo sent to all law enforcement agencies across the state, Attorney General John O'Connor makes clear what is and is not supposed to be prosecuted under Oklahoma law. A press release accompanying the memo says "law enforcement should be focused on ending elective abortion in Oklahoma, and that other scenarios are either not illegal or should be handled with careful discretion and in consultation with the Attorney General's office."
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
73K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy