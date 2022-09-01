Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775

Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775.

Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate, meaning she couldn’t teach in any district in Oklahoma.

In the letter, Walters stated by saying Boismeir had been fired from Norman Public Schools. However, the English teacher resigned in August after she was asked to review the books in her classroom library to see which might “elicit challenges,” in relation to an Oklahoma law that restricts teaching about race and gender.

Boismier explained in a CNN article, teachers were asked to either box up the books they felt could be at issue, turn them around so that the spines faced inward or cover them up, with butcher paper, for example.

Boismier covered the books, labeling the cover with the title, “Books the State Doesn’t Want You to Read,” and placed a QR code linking to the Brooklyn Public Library’s books unbanned program, which offers students 13 to 21 access to a free e-library card.

“There is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom,” Walters said in the letter posted to social media. Going on to add “Teachers are one of our states greatest assets and it is unfortunate that one of them has caused harm and shame for the entire profession. "

Walters faces off against Democrat Jena Nelson in the Nov. 8 general election.

