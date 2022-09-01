Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
LSU Golf T3 After Opening Day Of The Fighting Irish Classic
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team made a strong run over the final nine holes of round two to finish Sunday’s opening 36 holes in a tie for third place at the Fighting Irish Classic at the Warren Golf Club in South Bend, Indiana. After...
LSUSports.net
Football Drops Opener to Florida State, 24-23
NEW ORLEANS – Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins for a two-yard touchdown as time in regulation expired, but Florida State blocked the extra point to lead the Seminoles over LSU, 24-23, on Sunday Night at the Caesars Superdome. The Tigers fall to 0-1 and will return to action on...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Grabs 3-1 Win at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The LSU soccer team (4-0-2) finished the weekend with a 3-1 road win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-3-0) on Sunday afternoon at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex. The Tigers opened the scoring in the 52nd minute as forward Alesia Garcia sent a rocket into...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Sweep Iowa State, Day One of Tiger Challenge
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball (3-2) swept Iowa State (1-4) 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). With the win, LSU sweeps day one of the Tiger Challenge. LSU posted a .170 hitting percentage with 35 kills, 34 assists, and a season-high 10...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fall to No. 21 Penn State in Tight Three Set Match
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball (3-3) dropped a tightly contested match to No. 21 Penn State (6-0), 20-25, 24-26, 25-27 Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) to close out the 2022 Tiger Classic. Saturday’s match against the Nittany Lions featured 27 total ties, seven lead changes...
LSUSports.net
LSU Downs Grambling State, 3-1
BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir grabbed herself a brace with goals in the 27th and 82nd minute as the LSU soccer team (3-0-2) defeated the Grambling State Tigers (2-3-0) by a score of 3-1 on Friday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Grambling State opened the scoring...
LSUSports.net
LSU Women Win UNO Opener, Tiger Men Earn Runners-Up Finish
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU women’s cross country team recorded a first-place finish in the team standings while the Tiger men placed second Friday evening in the UNO Opener at Lake Oaks Park. “I thought both teams had solid opening races,” said LSU cross country coach Houston...
LSUSports.net
Old Dominion Named Official Freight Carrier of LSU Athletics
BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics and LSU Sports Properties announced today that leading Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) motor carrier, Old Dominion Freight Line (OD), is now the Official Freight Carrier of LSU Athletics. This multi-year relationship combines both organizations standard for excellence and will provide OD access to events, media, and customer activation opportunities throughout the college athletics season.
