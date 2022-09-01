ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Brantley Gilbert
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
PORTAGE, MI
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in September

There are over 20 different concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events in West Michigan for you to check out in September. Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6 pm - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Labor Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
LANSING, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

