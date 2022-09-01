Read full article on original website
LISTEN: 311’s P-Nut Talks Touring, Pre-Show Rituals, Future Plans, + More with GRD
Ahead of GRD's End of Summer Party with 311 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe Sunday, Sept. 4, bassist P-Nut talked with WGRD's Janna about 311 making it work for 30+ years, bands he'd love to tour with, how he gets ready before a concert, and more!. We're saying goodbye...
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
Grand Rapid’s Newest Dispensary Noxx Is Here, and They Wanna Give You $10 every month
It's starting to feel like Grand Rapids has as many dispensaries as we do Party Stores, but with almost three years of legalization and record high sales, the pot party doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Grand Rapid's newest marijuana venture just opened it's doors this week on...
Do You Run on Dunkin’? New Dunkin’ Donuts Location Opens in Grand Rapids-Area
Just in time for "Pumpkin Spice Season", a new spot to get your coffee and donut fix is open in West Michigan. I feel like there used to be a lot more Dunkin' locations in the area! When I moved to GR about 20 years ago, I think there were at least two on 28th St. that have since closed...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Pal’s Diner hosts grand opening after move to Muskegon
A historic west Michigan eatery is celebrating its third grand opening. Pal’s Diner kicked off the holiday weekend Thursday night 50’s style with a retro bike night in Muskegon.
WWMT
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
Labor Fest coming to downtown Grand Rapids Monday
Free entertainment, games, and admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum await you at Labor Fest this year!
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in September
There are over 20 different concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events in West Michigan for you to check out in September. Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6 pm - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution...
Grand Rapids Meijer set to open two small format grocery stores in early 2023 in Lake Orion & Macomb Township
From supercenters to mini stores... The Grand Rapids-based retailer is taking on more of the small-format concept stores instead of their full grocery supercenters. Two new stores are set to open in the early months of 2023. One will be in Lake Orion and the other will be in Macomb Township.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
John Ball Zoo saying farewell to koalas
If you're looking for something fun to do with over Labor Day weekend, the John Ball Zoo has one last chance to see their koala's.
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WZZM 13
Pal's Diner reopens in Muskegon after restoration
A fully-restored historic 50s diner, is now open at it's new location in Muskegon tonight. You can find them at Hot rod Harley Davidson on Shoreline Drive.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rico’s Deli has delicious sandwiches that ‘won’t break your pocketbook’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Rico’s Deli in Walker, customers can find oven-baked subs, grilled panini sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza and more. Owner Rico Neslon says he prides himself on using fresh ingredients at an affordable price. “You can come in and get something that’s fresh, made with...
Do You Remember the Schnitzelbank Restaurant? It Was a Great Place!
Ah, the great restaurants of Grand Rapids past. So many are gone now, but not the memories. One of my most favorite memories is that of the Schnitzelbank. What a classic place!. Sitting on the corner of Jefferson Street and Wealthy for so many years, it was the oldest restaurant...
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Labor Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
