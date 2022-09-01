For The Love Of Ska Music: Ska Brewing Kicks Off Anniversary Weekend With The Art Of Nan Coffey Art Show Opening

Read full article on original website
Autumn Arts Festival Features More than a 100 Artists
As summer draws to a close, you can look forward to the Autumn Arts Festival, Hazardous Waste Collection, and the Cowboy Poetry Gathering. This story is sponsored by TBK Bank and The Payroll Department
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student Poet
"Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock." —Claudia L. Silva. Jesse Begay was one of five students from across the country to be named as National Student Poet.
Colorado spot ranked as top 'mom-and-pop' ski resort in country
Popular snowsport-focused website SnowBrains recently asked their readers what their favorite "independently owned mom-and-pop-ski area" was nationwide and two Colorado spots made their published list of nine destinations. The top ranking spot on the list was Silverton Mountain, located in the tiny town of Silverton, Colorado. Known for offering some...
Durango, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Piedra Vista High School football team will have a game with Durango High School on September 03, 2022, 08:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Farmington
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Farmington, NM using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
durangogov.org
City, county emphasize collaboration on homeless issue, but recognize limits
The city of Durango and La Plata County will continue their joint efforts to assist with the scheduled Sept. 30 closure of the homeless encampment known as Purple Cliffs, but recognize there are limits on what can be done locally. “While we will continue to do everything we can to...
kiowacountypress.net
William Y. Furse appointed to the 22nd Judicial District Court
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has appointed William Y. Furse to the 22nd Judicial District Court. Furse is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Douglas S. Walker, which is effective January 10, 2023. Furse is a Sole Proprietor of the Law Offices of William Furse, LLC, a...
