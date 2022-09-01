Panthers place QB Sam Darnold on IR

Trainers attend to Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Not long after losing a quarterback competition to Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain. He is expected to be out up to six weeks. He will be off the Panthers’ active roster for much of that stretch.

Carolina is placing Darnold on IR, Joe Person of The Athletic tweets. Darnold will be sidelined for the team’s first four games. Following that, he is expected to re-emerge as Mayfield’s primary backup. This move opens up a roster spot for kicker Eddy Pineiro, who agreed to terms with the Panthers on Wednesday.

For now, P.J. Walker will play the backup role. The Panthers are not planning to pursue an upgrade on their backup of the past two seasons, according to Person. While Walker was staring at the prospect of being cut earlier in camp, when the Panthers had Darnold and Matt Corral healthy, injuries have worked in the former XFL 2.0 standout’s favor.

This represents another bad break for Darnold, who suffered a significant shoulder injury last season. That malady prompted the Panthers to reunite with Cam Newton. This year, the team traded a fifth-round pick for Mayfield, who beat out Darnold before his latest injury. Darnold, however, remains attached to a higher salary than Carolina’s new starter, who took a pay cut off his fifth-year option salary to facilitate a trade from Cleveland.

Darnold, 25, will go through a fifth straight season missing at least three games. He will be down four this year, but the ex-Jets starter also battled shoulder trouble in 2020, contracted mononucleosis in 2019 and suffered a foot sprain as a rookie. The former USC star entered this season having missed 10 career games.