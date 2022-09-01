ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers place QB Sam Darnold on IR

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ur6CF_0heHWMaf00
Trainers attend to Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Not long after losing a quarterback competition to Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain. He is expected to be out up to six weeks. He will be off the Panthers’ active roster for much of that stretch.

Carolina is placing Darnold on IR, Joe Person of The Athletic tweets. Darnold will be sidelined for the team’s first four games. Following that, he is expected to re-emerge as Mayfield’s primary backup. This move opens up a roster spot for kicker Eddy Pineiro, who agreed to terms with the Panthers on Wednesday.

For now, P.J. Walker will play the backup role. The Panthers are not planning to pursue an upgrade on their backup of the past two seasons, according to Person. While Walker was staring at the prospect of being cut earlier in camp, when the Panthers had Darnold and Matt Corral healthy, injuries have worked in the former XFL 2.0 standout’s favor.

This represents another bad break for Darnold, who suffered a significant shoulder injury last season. That malady prompted the Panthers to reunite with Cam Newton. This year, the team traded a fifth-round pick for Mayfield, who beat out Darnold before his latest injury. Darnold, however, remains attached to a higher salary than Carolina’s new starter, who took a pay cut off his fifth-year option salary to facilitate a trade from Cleveland.

Darnold, 25, will go through a fifth straight season missing at least three games. He will be down four this year, but the ex-Jets starter also battled shoulder trouble in 2020, contracted mononucleosis in 2019 and suffered a foot sprain as a rookie. The former USC star entered this season having missed 10 career games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Colts to release RB Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay faced a crowded running back room in Indianapolis, and will now look to find a home elsewhere. The Colts are releasing the veteran, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). The 28-year-old enjoyed an historic start to his career with the Broncos. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Steelers expected to retain QB Mason Rudolph

Rather than move Rudolph for a draft pick, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac notes the team’s intention is to hang onto him. One season, on a $3M base salary, remains on the extension Rudolph signed in April 2021. A couple of teams have made inquiries, per The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, but they have not swayed the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Are Bengals losing patience with former second-round pick Jackson Carman?

The Bengals fell just short of their first ever Super Bowl win this past year and many blamed the loss on a less than stellar offensive line. This issue is something that the Bengals have certainly been attempting to address in the last few drafts selecting four offensive linemen in the last two years and seven in the last four. One of those draft investments may be nearing the end of his opportunities, despite the fact that he is only headed into his second NFL season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
ClutchPoints

Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles release S Anthony Harris from practice squad

The Eagles and Anthony Harris are parting ways. Philadelphia released the veteran safety from its practice squad. While these moves often precede need-based reunions, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets this is a mutual parting. After the Vikings cuffed Harris with their franchise tag in 2020, a modest market for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Matt Corral
ClutchPoints

ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football

You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals claim OL Max Scharping, two others off waivers

The Bengals have made some notable additions in the aftermath of Tuesday’s roster cutdowns. Per the waiver wire, they have claimed tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Asiasi came to New England with significant expectations, given his draft status and the organization’s success...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles

Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jets#American Football#Ir
Pro Football Rumors

Dak Prescott only quarterback listed on Cowboys' initial 53-man roster

The Cowboys were extremely relieved to see quarterback Dak Prescott return for a full season last year after only playing five games in 2020. Still, the 29-year-old’s prolonged absence two years ago instilled a sense of importance in the backup quarterback job for Dallas. This year, the No. 2 passer for the Cowboys will be Cooper Rush, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Texans release RB Marlon Mack from practice squad

Houston added the veteran wide receiver to its practice squad on Labor Day, Mark Berman of Fox 26 tweets. The Texans’ latest Conley-related move will send Marlon Mack back into free agency. The veteran running back is off Houston’s 16-man practice squad. In paring their roster to the...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders to waive former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood

The Raiders are bailing on the Alex Leatherwood experiment after one season. Despite going in the 2021 first round, Leatherwood will be waived Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. A surprise pick at the time, Leatherwood did not do much to impress either of the two Raiders regimes to come...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins, DB Justin Bethel agree to deal

Although Justin Bethel has turned his talents on special teams into a lengthy NFL career, he did not make the Patriots’ 53-man roster this year. But another AFC East team will provide an opportunity. Bethel is signing with the Dolphins. As a vested veteran, Bethel bypassed the waiver process...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Retired center J.C. Tretter hints that role with NFLPA created turmoil with Browns

Tretter was released by Cleveland in March, leaving him on the open market throughout the summer. Over that span, he told Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt, the Cornell alum put together a shortlist of clubs he would prefer to sign with, including the Panthers, Cowboys and Vikings. In all, his representatives contracted seven teams inquiring about a potential deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins to cut WRs Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

The Dolphins cut both on Tuesday, per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter and NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter links). Miami’s trade inquiries did not fall entirely on deaf ears, at least in Williams’ case. Multiple teams reached out about the former UDFA, Pelissero adds. But he can now be obtained via waiver claim.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy