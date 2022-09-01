ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall-Heath Cheer Senior Highlight: Maddy Mazyck

HEATH, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Blue Ribbon News is happy to highlight the senior athletes of Rockwall-Heath Cheer! Meet Maddy Mazyck, Varsity Co-Head Cheerleader. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your good news and events, email...
HEATH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
GRAPEVINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Heath, TX
Local
Texas Sports
County
Rockwall County, TX
Rockwall, TX
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

Newman Smith's Demonte Greene earns Ford player of the week honor

Newman Smith senior Demonte Greene was named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Class 5A following his dynamic performance in the Trojans' 43-42 victory over Denton on Aug. 26. Greene made game-changing plays on both sides of the ball, pacing the Smith receiving...
CARROLLTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Media Management#Marketing Services#Tx#Brn Media
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Five things to do in Mesquite this week

As fall draws near, the Mesquite community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From musical performances to scavenger hunts, library events and more, there is a host of activities for residents to get involved. Here's a list of five events coming to Mesquite the week of Sept. 5.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy