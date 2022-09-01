Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
Rockwall-Heath Cheer Senior Highlight: Maddy Mazyck
HEATH, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Blue Ribbon News is happy to highlight the senior athletes of Rockwall-Heath Cheer! Meet Maddy Mazyck, Varsity Co-Head Cheerleader. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your good news and events, email...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned
The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
starlocalmedia.com
Photos from Plano's razor-thin victory over Keller Central
The Plano football team enjoyed a bounce-back performance on Friday, edging Keller Central for a 35-34 victory. Check out some of the top photos from the game.
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Newman Smith's Demonte Greene earns Ford player of the week honor
Newman Smith senior Demonte Greene was named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Class 5A following his dynamic performance in the Trojans' 43-42 victory over Denton on Aug. 26. Greene made game-changing plays on both sides of the ball, pacing the Smith receiving...
Rockwall Caregiver Conference to offer guidance on planning ahead for an aging loved one
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 2, 2022) Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County and Rest Haven Funeral Home and Memorial Park will present, “Caring for the Caregiver,” the Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Reflections at Rest Haven, 500 State Highway 66 East in Rockwall.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
starlocalmedia.com
Top photos from a back-and-forth battle between Plano East and Naaman Forest
The Plano East football team improved to 2-0 on the season after outlasting Naaman Forest for a 47-40 victory on Friday. Check out the action from this entertaining ballgame.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-Run-Accident In Dallas (Dallas,TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a fatal crash occurred in southeast Dallas early Saturday. The crash happened in the 7700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way at around 2 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2014 Chevy Silverado and [..]
starlocalmedia.com
Five things to do in Mesquite this week
As fall draws near, the Mesquite community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From musical performances to scavenger hunts, library events and more, there is a host of activities for residents to get involved. Here's a list of five events coming to Mesquite the week of Sept. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
WFAA
DFW weather: Labor Day forecast for North Texas
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Anyone with outdoor plans should stay weather aware.
Best places to get bacon in Dallas for International Bacon Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Whether that is true or not, is left to debate; however, what is not left for debate is that no good breakfast is complete without bacon (in my opinion). Who doesn’t love...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0