Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Win Big at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August. “The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament...
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout
In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for September 2022
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed monthly to...
BOB MAINDELLE: Walleye fishing on Wisconsin’s Green Bay | outdoor sports
As I have detailed in this column over the past two weeks, my wife and I recently spent a week out of state on a business trip to Wisconsin. Along the way we visited with the good people at both the Mepps fishing lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as with those at the St. Croix rod manufacturing facility in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Media Continue to Botch Facts on Eric Toney’s Voter Fraud Prosecutions
Note to the news media: Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is prosecuting ineligible felons and people for VOTING IN THE WRONG COUNTY. The media continue misleading the public on Eric Toney’s voter fraud prosecutions by saying only that he prosecuted people who used PO Boxes. In fact, most of Toney’s 7 voter fraud prosecutions were against people who voted in the wrong county or who were ineligible felons.
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Sept. 2, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
