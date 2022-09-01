ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Sensory room and 2 mothers’ lounges available at EISF

By Seth Ratliff
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeBcZ_0heHUycV00

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In addition to the two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Bingham Healthcare will be working with the Bingham Friends of Autism in Blackfoot to create a sensory safe space for children who have sensory processing difficulties, allowing them to rest and relax.

The Mothers’ lounges are a quiet, private and air-conditioned space for mothers to escape the heat and nurse their babies. As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have two conveniently located tents, which can be found on the Fair Map in blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P89hn_0heHUycV00

The larger tent, located just outside of the tunnel near the “West Events,” will have a Mothers’ Lounge. Further, another private Mothers’ Lounge tent will be set up near the “Highway Gate” in the eastern area of the fairgrounds.

In a private area in the same, larger tent in the western area by the tunnel, Bingham will also be setting up a sensory safe space for parents with children who have sensory processing difficulties. This will be a peaceful place to stop for a minute, cool off, and reset from all of the noise and lights. This sensory area will have a low-lit, air conditioned room with soft furniture, white noise, and Nutrias colors. (Nutrias color is primarily a color from the yellow color family, which is a mixture of orange and yellow.) This will serve as a place to give the brain and senses a break for moms or dads and children of any age.

Also, in a nearby area, massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy will be offering free chair massages. After traveling from booth to booth, take a load off your weary feet and receive a free massage that will give you extra energy to get through the rest of your fair day.

“As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Healthcare commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience,” says Valerie Jewett, director of public relations and marketing at Bingham Healthcare. “We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends.”

The post Sensory room and 2 mothers’ lounges available at EISF appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Portneuf heart and vascular team completes 100th Watchman

Portneuf Medical Center’s heart and vascular team took a moment this week to recognize cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Lynn Otto, MD, for being on the team that just completed their 100th procedure to implant a Watchman device. The post Portneuf heart and vascular team completes 100th Watchman appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
Local
Idaho Government
eastidahonews.com

The clash of the osprey and the eagles at Ririe Reservoir

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
RIRIE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensory Room#Lounges#Massage Therapists#Massage Therapy#Eisf#Bingham Healthcare#The West Events#The Highway Gate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for missing teenager

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy