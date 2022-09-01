ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Stanislaus Coroner’s Office seeking families of 4 people who died in July and August

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for families of four people who died in the past two months.

Dawn Davis, 62 of Modesto, died Aug. 13 near a business on Dale Road.

Pete Randazzo, 65 of Modesto, died Aug. 16 at a nursing home in Turlock.

Timothy Sheeler, 67, died July 24 at a nursing home in Newman. He is believed to have previously lived in Merced.

Faye Fiske, aka Faith Fiskestocker, 38, died July 15 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock. She is believed to have lived in Turlock.

Family is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

Comments / 3

