Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Lindsay Lohan Continues Her Netflix Rom-Com Streak With "Irish Wish"
Lindsay Lohan is on a hot streak with Netflix. Days after the streamer confirmed the release date for the actor's highly anticipated holiday movie, "Falling For Christmas," the second part of her two-picture deal with the company has been revealed — and, of course, it's another rom-com! "Irish Wish," directed by Janeen Damian, stars Lohan as lead character Maddie, a bridesmaid for her best friend as the pal marries the love of Maddie's life (oof, what a twist). The film is Lohan's second rom-com with Netflix as part of their previously announced creative partnership.
Adele Jokes "Trust Me to Officially Have an EGO" as She Wins Emmy Award
Adele has another award to add to her impressive collection. She just won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which took place on Sept. 4. Posting a makeup-free selfie and holding the prestigious award on Instagram, she smiled and pouted with the gold statue as she declared that she's "pleased as punch." The "Hello" singer was given the award for her CBS special "One Night Only," which was broadcast in November 2021.
Morgoth's War of Wrath Has Major Implications For "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. When you start watching "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, there's one name you'll hear over and over: Morgoth. But if you're a casual Lord of the Rings fan, you might wonder who the mysterious villain — who's been vanquished before "The Rings of Power" begins — is. Here's the backstory you need to know and what it means for the series going forward.
Cher Responds to a Tweet Calling Dua Lipa the "Cher of Our Generation"
There is only one Cher, and the legend herself is here to set the record straight. This week, a viral tweet called Dua Lipa "the Cher of our generation" — and Cher responded. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, juxtaposed a picture of Lipa with one of...
King Viserys's Injury in "House of the Dragon" May Have Deeper Meaning, According to the Book
As "House of the Dragon" sets up the years-long conflict that will tear House Targaryen apart, there are already hints that the royal house is struggling to keep it together. The king, Viserys I, finds himself dealing with a nasty injury, and it could symbolize what's to come. King Viserys's...
Chrishell Stause Slams Mystery "Selling Sunset" Costar: "Don't Try to Come For the People I Love"
Chrishell Stause is targeting one of her "Selling Sunset" costars in a pointed new message on social media. In a Sept. 1 Instagram Story featuring a photo of a beautiful beachside home, the star wrote, "The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey Bond Over Hair on the Duchess's Latest Podcast Episode
Meghan Markle's latest podcast guest on her new show, Archetypes, is none other than Mariah Carey. During the 46-minute episode titled "The Duality of Diva With Mariah Carey," the duo dissect what it means to be called a "diva." They cover everything from Carey's upbringing and music career to their individual experiences growing up as mixed-race women, but the conversation quickly turns to hair after Markle brings up Carey's 2009 "Dreamlover" music video.
Get to Know "House of the Dragon" Star Fabien Frankel
Fabien Frankel made a big splash on "House of the Dragon" from the very first episode. The 28-year-old actor plays Ser Criston Cole, a knight who becomes a member of the Kingsguard, and his good looks have distracted both the show's characters and real-life fans. Frankel previously opened up about...
Here's How the "House of the Dragon" Dragons Might Be Related to Daenerys's on "Game of Thrones"
The world of "House of the Dragon" has a pretty major difference from the one viewers got to know in "Game of Thrones": there are a lot more dragons. In the new prequel series, the Targaryens and their dragons have been ruling Westeros for generations. Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) flies on Syrax, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) is bonded with Caraxes, and the skull of Balerion the Dread has a place of honor in the Red Keep. Meanwhile, in the first season of "Game of Thrones," dragons are extinct. When Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is gifted dragon eggs at her wedding to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), she's told they're fossilized. But when she places them on his funeral pyre and walks into the flames, in the morning she wakes with her three dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.
"Stranger Things" Stars Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien Reunite in Adorable Selfie
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "Stranger Things" stars Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien shared an adorable reunion selfie on Aug. 26. In the black-and-white photo Van Dien posted to her Twitter account, the pair of actors smiled together for the camera. She captioned the photo, "hellcheer says hi from our lunch break 👋🏻."
Zac Clark Celebrates 11 Years Sober: "This Life Is Easy and It's Beautiful"
Zac Clark is looking back on his sober journey. On Aug. 30, the winner of season 16 of "The Bachelorette" celebrated 11 years sober, and he used the occasion to share an important message on social media for anyone who might be struggling. Clark had previously opened up about his relationship with drugs and alcohol on Tayshia Adams's season of the ABC show, but as he hit this important milestone, he shared how appreciative he is for all the love. "11 years sober today, I'm super grateful, I feel very loved," Clark said in a video posted to both his Instagram and TikTok accounts.
"Bros"'s Billy Eichner Clarifies Comment About "Disposable" LGBTQ+ Streaming Content
"Bros" writer/star Billy Eichner has clarified the recent comments he made about LGBTQ+ romantic comedies in his August cover story with Variety. In his interview, the 43-year-old comedian spoke about his upcoming film — the first gay rom-com to premiere under a major studio (Universal Pictures) with an entirely LGBTQ+ cast — and treatment of projects like it in Hollywood, but received flack on social media for his remark that seemingly referred to other gay comedies on streaming platforms — such as Hulu's "Fire Island" and Netflix's "Uncoupled" series — as "disposable."
Anne Hathaway Is Starring in a Movie Inspired by Harry Styles
Anne Hathaway is starring in "The Idea of You," a movie that follows a 40-year-old divorced mother who embarks on a tryst with a musician she meets at Coachella, Deadline revealed on Aug. 25. Reps for the film did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment. The film will be based on the book of the same name by Robinne Lee originally published in 2017, which became a huge hit a few years later — Vogue calling it the "sleeper hit of the pandemic" in 2020.
Meet the Crabfeeder, "House of the Dragon"'s Creepy New Antagonist
The villains on "Game of Thrones" have some terrifying nicknames, but "House of the Dragon" might have the weirdest creepy-villain name yet: the Crabfeeder. Not only does he have a brutal method of conquest, but he's also already set to be a major enemy for at least a few of the show's biggest players.
