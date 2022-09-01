ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Authorities in Arkansas arrest 45 people in sex offender roundup

By Alex Angle
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4HuU_0heHTmEo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQBLe_0heHTmEo00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County arrested 45 sex offenders during a recent compliance operation.

The operation took place over 3 days in August and involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said there are approximately 500 registered sex offenders in the county.

“My hope is that registered sex offenders living here should expect more routine and more random checks, more contact with law enforcement and more folks checking up on them even more than we’ve been able to do in the past,” Smith said.

During the operation, law enforcement officers were able to make contact with 266 sex offenders. From that contact, 45 arrests were made and 26 devices were seized along with 8 firearms.

“The message to the community is one of reassurance that their local law enforcement officials put effort, manpower, time and money into this,” Smith said.

Some of the charges that were filed against the sex offenders include failure to register, felon in possession and possession of drugs.

Smith said its all about being proactive to ensure the safety of the community.

“We have to be intentional about what we’re emphasizing clearly, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our community, especially our children,” Smith said.

Although law enforcement officials weren’t able to make contact with every sex offender on their list, multiple federal investigations were opened as a result of the operation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Benton County, AR
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#Firearms#Violent Crime
MyArkLaMiss

State Superintendent says LDOE disagrees with new Title IX guidance, not enforceable

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week State Superintendent Cade Brumley released a statement about the proposed expansion of Title IX protections that lay out specific guidelines for transgender youth that was announced earlier in the summer by the Biden Administration. He stated the guidelines are not enforceable and the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana lands another $100 million in transportation aid

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana will receive nearly $100 million in additional federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the aid, which the state landed after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-2022, is the largest redistributed funds Louisiana has collected, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Weekend Evening Forecast – Saturday, September 3rd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Labor Day Weekend! I hope you all have a great, safe holiday. Showers and storms rolled through the southeast and south sections of the ArkLaMiss earlier in the afternoon. Now this evening, lingering showers triggering Flash Flood Warnings in Tensas and Franklin Parishes until 10 pm. Storms in southern […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy