ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Move wind farms on to new contracts and save households £18bn, say trade bodies

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rC7w_0heHTUIc00
Financial News

Two energy industry trade bodies have backed a plan to ensure that older wind and solar farms return some of the massive windfalls they are getting amid hugely inflated electricity prices.

Energy UK said households across Britain could save up to £18 billion under the plan, or £250 per household.

The plan, also backed on Thursday by fellow trade body Renewable UK, would move wind and solar farms built under the old Renewables Obligation subsidy scheme on to the newer Contracts for Difference (CfD) system.

Removing the link between gas and retail electricity prices will be complex and take time, but this solution provides a quick fix for up to 40% of our generation capacity

This would mean that when electricity prices are unusually high, these old wind turbines would pay back some of their windfall profits straight to households and businesses.

On top of the estimated £10.8 to £18 billion that households could save every year, the plan would save organisations between £6.7 billion and £11.1 billion, Energy UK said.

Energy UK deputy director Adam Berman said: “The current energy market doesn’t allow customers to fully benefit from the cheapest form of electricity – domestically produced low-carbon generation.

“This proposal could reduce bills by up to £18 billion per annum, delivering much needed cuts to bills for both households and business customers.”

The change would sign wind farms up to a system where they are always guaranteed a fixed price for every megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity they produce. The guarantee is known as the “strike price”.

This means that if prices on the wholesale market are lower than the strike price, the wind farm will be handed a top-up to cover the difference.

But when prices are high – as they are now – the wind farm has to return the cash it has made above the strike price to electricity buyers.

It comes as energy prices soar for millions of households. In October, the price cap will rise to £3,549 for the average household.

But this cap would have been even higher without CfD generators. Over the October price cap generators will return £23 to each household.

This figure would increase significantly, to £150-£250, under Energy UK’s plan.

The decision is part of a larger discussion about how to ensure that cheap renewable electricity is not sold at the same price as expensive electricity generated by burning gas.

Mr Berman said: “By giving generators the chance to secure a longer term agreement with lower returns in place of selling electricity at wholesale market prices, this scheme would be a significant first step to decoupling gas from retail electricity prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyOFR_0heHTUIc00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“Removing the link between gas and retail electricity prices will be complex and take time, but this solution provides a quick fix for up to 40% of our generation capacity.

“Much will depend on the details of the scheme, but with gas prices likely to remain high for some time, we are confident that it can deliver significant savings for customers next year.”

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said: “We’ve been discussing these proposals with our member companies in detail to ensure that the changes are designed in the right way and are fully deliverable, so that we can maximise savings for bill payers.

“It makes no sense to allow the exorbitantly expensive cost of gas to set the price for the whole of the electricity market. This proposal is a step forward towards breaking that outdated link. It will enable billpayers to benefit more from the vast amounts of low-cost electricity being generated by wind and other renewables, which are our cheapest new power sources.”

He said that the proposals had “widespread support” among his members.

The first wind projects won CfD approval in 2015, while the Renewable Obligation scheme closed to applications in 2017.

Around 40% of Britain’s electricity comes from Renewable Obligation contracts, which also include some nuclear power.

The proposal from would mean these generators give up their current higher returns in return for locking in a price long-term.

But Renewable UK pointed out that most of the Renewable Obligation producers had signed deals a year or more in advance, and that these would not benefit from the wholesale costs.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse

A top Russian official has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.
POLITICS
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle

At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday. The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The...
SEATTLE, WA
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Farms#Renewable Energy#Wind Turbine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Renewables Obligation
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newschain

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

A federal judge has granted a request by former president Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home last month. The judge also temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes. The...
POTUS
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Truss issues: The challenges facing the incoming prime minister

When Liz Truss arrives in No 10 on Tuesday she will immediately face a series of daunting challenges at home and abroad which will define her premiership. Here are some of the most pressing issues in her prime ministerial in-tray. – The economy. The Bank of England has warned that...
POLITICS
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

What’s next for Liz Truss? The new Tory leader’s first days

Liz Truss has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party. She garnered the most votes from Tory party members to beat rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson, as was widely expected. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, made...
POLITICS
newschain

Man appears in court charged with murder of his three siblings

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his three siblings in Dublin. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, was charged with the murder of Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, at their home on Sunday. He appeared before Judge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza

Atalanta’s fine start to the season continued as they recorded a 2-0 win at Monza to move back to the top of Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have dropped just two points so far and were good value for their win as a first Atalanta goal for Rasmus Hojlund set them on their way 12 minutes into the second half.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy