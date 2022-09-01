ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

How Wake County plans to spend its $36 million opioid settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Earlier this year, a national lawsuit against major pharmaceutical companies resulted in a $26 billion settlement. Of that, $750 million was earmarked for North Carolina to be dispersed over the next 18 years. Wake County is scheduled to get $36 million from that settlement. A...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
newsoforange.com

Providence Smiles fills void in downtown Hillsborough

Ever since he opened Providence Smiles on Churton Street in downtown Hillsborough, Dr. Kwame Gyampo has been all smiles. “I’ve always been attracted to Alamance County and Orange County, and I just love that there’s this feeling of a close community,” Gyampo said. “People do things together. It’s small enough so you almost have the obligation to be nice, but people are nice because that’s who they genuinely are, which is really reassuring. I like the education system here. I like what the community offers, with activities for kids and families and attractions. I’ve always been interested in Hillsborough and I hang out here a lot, so for me it was a no-brainer.”
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

NC State researchers test safety benefits of self-driving cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years. An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety. “It takes some time to adopt a new technology,...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Photos appear to show mold, water damage inside Fort Bragg barracks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – New photos show what appears to be mold and water damage inside of barracks at Fort Bragg. Military advocates say the photos were taken inside buildings that tenants are being relocated into after mold was found in the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks. Pictures obtained by CBS...
FORT BRAGG, NC

