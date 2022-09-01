UCF football fans can now buy alcohol during games

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Knights will open their 2022 college football season at home Thursday night.

Fans will notice some changes to the game day experience.

College football fans can now purchase alcohol stadium-wide.

In previous seasons, alcoholic drinks were limited to premium seating areas.

There are rules, of course.

You must be 21 years or older and show a valid ID.

Fans can only buy two drinks per transaction.

Alcohol sales will be cut off at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

