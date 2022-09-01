Paint with a bear on Grandfather Mountain

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – Visitors to Grandfather Mountain could experience a close encounter for the next few weeks in the form of a creative painting session with the park’s black bears.

According to a release from the Grandfather Mountain Steward Foundation, visitors that pay a $50 fee can visit the behind the scenes of the park’s black bear habitat and participate in the bear’s creative process.

Available every Saturday and Sunday until the end of October, participants will help choose non-toxic paint colors to lay out in the bear habitat and watch as the animal creates a brand-new work of animal art on canvas.

“Painting is a fun way to build up a relationship with one of our animals and has been an effective way to train the bears over the years,” Assistant Habitats Curator Deborah Anderson said. “Since our animals have shown more interest in these painting sessions, we decided to offer them as an experience to our guests.”

The release said the park’s bears are rewarded for their work with food, as well as the enrichment that the new experience provides.

“The bear that enjoys the painting the most is Flower, but Smokey also really enjoys the painting sessions as well,” Anderson said. “The bears get lots and lots of treats, anything from honey to grapes and even apples, syrup or jelly… whatever we think they may want in order to entice their artistic side.”

To book Paint with a Bear experiences, park staff encouraged guests to call 828-733-8715 or email habitats@grandfather.com.

