Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Manager Teases 30-City NBA Youngboy Tour
It appears that NBA Youngboy will be hitting the road in the near future. Shortly after the Louisiana native scored a major legal victory, he delivered a new album and his engineer, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, hinted at a potential tour. “Tour is a real thing, you know, and...
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Jack Harlow Set To Appear On ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’
Jack Harlow has added an additional stop on his upcoming “Come Home, The Kids Miss You” tour that fans will not want to miss. Instead of taking the stage with The Homies or City Girls, he’ll be joining ESPN College Football Analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard. On Friday afternoon, the Louisville native revealed that he would be featured on the latest episode of College Gameday on ESPN.
