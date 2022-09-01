ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hernando County

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old Brooksville man died in a motorcycle crash on Ayers Road late Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Ayers and Trillium Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m.

The Highway Patrol said the man was heading east on Ayers and lost control of his motorcycle when he tried negotiating a curve.

The vehicle went into the grass median and overturned. The man was ejected from the bike and died at the scene. His name was not released.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Loyal Patriot USA
4d ago

God speed, brother. On two wheels one must know his or her limitations. May he rest in peace. Prayers for him and his family. 🙏🏼

