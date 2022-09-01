ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Dog, 2 hikers airlifted to safety by Arizona sheriff’s department

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog and two hikers were rescued by a sheriff’s department in Arizona after they reported “heat-related issues,” according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

A video provided by Storyful shows the rescue of the dog, named “Whisky.”

According to the sheriff’s department in a Facebook post, the two hikers and the dog could not walk out of the area on their own.

The sheriff’s department reminded hikers to go out early and complete their hike by 10 a.m. and to drink electrolytes as well as water. The Facebook post also said that when a hiker is halfway finished with their water, they should turn around.

Rescue is a no-charge service in the state of Arizona.

The sheriff’s department said all there are now doing fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

