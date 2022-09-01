ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams on Lake Superior in Marquette County

Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
UPMATTERS

Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Lane Closure This Week On M-35 Bridge In Delta County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

‘Rock the Dock’ kicks off Labor Day celebrations in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Municipal Dock in Escanaba was filled with the sound of country music Sunday. The free concert series ‘Rock the Dock’ finished its final day. The band “Angels and Outlaws” performed giving a chance for families to celebrate Labor Day. Band member...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Ishpeming Township from Friday night is now under investigation. The house was along Silver Street. The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause. They’ll have more information in the days to come. The homeowner says he was at home with...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6:15 a.m.: The search is now over, boats are out of the water at Marquette’s Upper Harbor and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no concern at this time; the boater was fishing and found safe. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliffs#Technical Rescue#Park Rangers#Accident#Miners Castle#Hiawatha National Forest
WLUC

Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday

PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922. That means this Tuesday marks her 100th birthday. To celebrate the centenarian, her family threw her a party. A friend picked her up in a 1922 Ford Model T. She was greeted by over 100 guests from Perkins, lower...
PERKINS, MI
WLUC

Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
ISHPEMING, MI
MLive

MLive

