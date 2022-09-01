Read full article on original website
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams on Lake Superior in Marquette County
Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
WLUC
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Lane Closure This Week On M-35 Bridge In Delta County
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
WLUC
‘Rock the Dock’ kicks off Labor Day celebrations in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Municipal Dock in Escanaba was filled with the sound of country music Sunday. The free concert series ‘Rock the Dock’ finished its final day. The band “Angels and Outlaws” performed giving a chance for families to celebrate Labor Day. Band member...
WLUC
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Ishpeming Township from Friday night is now under investigation. The house was along Silver Street. The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause. They’ll have more information in the days to come. The homeowner says he was at home with...
WLUC
Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane...
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6:15 a.m.: The search is now over, boats are out of the water at Marquette’s Upper Harbor and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no concern at this time; the boater was fishing and found safe. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
WLUC
Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday
PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922. That means this Tuesday marks her 100th birthday. To celebrate the centenarian, her family threw her a party. A friend picked her up in a 1922 Ford Model T. She was greeted by over 100 guests from Perkins, lower...
WLUC
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
MLive
