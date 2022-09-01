ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 356 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .271 batting average with an .874 OPS, 21 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez sitting versus White Sox Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not list Eugenio Suarez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Suarez will take the night off while the Mariners start Jake Lamb at third base. Lamb is listed ninth in the Mariners' batting order. The veteran slugger has enjoyed a nice...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen batting sixth for Milwaukee Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Andrew McCutchen in right field for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will bat sixth and start in right field Monday while Hunter Renfroe takes a turn at designated hitter and Keston Hiura moves to the bench. Our models project McCutchen, who has a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed

Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Molina for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Victor Caratini at catcher in Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will bat eighth and handle catching duties Monday while Omar Narvaez takes the afternoon off. Caratini has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.3 fantasy points against the Rockies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Wilmer Flores receives Saturday off

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Flores will take a seat on the bench after Tommy La Stella was picked as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 352 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 6.5% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Brent Rooker
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier resting for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not name Adam Frazier to their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will take the evening off while Abraham Toro starts at second base and bats eighth against the White Sox. Our models project Frazier for 111 more plate appearances this...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Monday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 238 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .227 batting average with a .620 OPS, 2 home...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners listed Cal Raleigh as their catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh will bat fifth and handle catching duties Monday while Curt Casalit catches a breather. Our models project Raleigh, who has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.6 fantasy points against the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dugout#The Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Monday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Monday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Harrison for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Daulton Varsho sitting for Arizona Monday evening

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Varsho is being replaced in right field by Jake McCarthy versus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 488 plate appearances this season, Varsho has a .240 batting average with a .747...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Monday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 26 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .200 batting average with a .511 OPS, 5 runs...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Curt Casali riding pine for Seattle Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will sit out Monday's game while Cal Raleigh starts behind home plate and bats fifth against the White Sox. Our models have Casali making 32 more plate appearances this season,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garrett is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell. Our models project Garrett for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel starting Monday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Isbel for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy