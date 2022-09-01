ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance commissioners release post-disaster claims guide

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – September is National Preparedness Month. While Mississippi has just come through severe flooding, it is best to prepare now for future disasters and insurance claims.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) recently issued the “Post-Disaster Claims Guide.”

The guide can be found online: https://www.mid.ms.gov/consumers/pdf/ms-post-disaster-claims-guide.pdf

“Our state has just seen intense flooding, a dramatic reminder of the need for flood insurance and disaster preparation,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “I hope consumers will take advantage of the claims guide as they recover from the flooding and look ahead to the future. Make a plan, determine what insurance coverage you need, and repair or replace damaged materials and items in and around your home.”

Leaders of the NAIC consider printing a copy and adding it to your Go-Bag because, after a disaster, it is important to file a claim as soon as possible. After a disaster hits, make sure you and your family are safe, then secure your belongings and then you can file a claim. Once a claim is filed, an adjuster will estimate damage and determine how much your provider will pay.

