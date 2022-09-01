Read full article on original website
Related
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Hacker Discovers How to Remotely Pwn a Game Boy Using ‘Pokémon Crystal’ After 22 Years
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. In January of 2001, Nintendo released an adapter that allowed Game Boy Color owners to play Pokémon online. Now, 22 years later, a hacker has found a way to hack into another player’s Game Boy by exploiting a bug in the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warner Bros Is Trying to Trademark Big Chungus
Here’s a sentence that isn’t in the Bible: Warner Bros is trying to trademark Big Chungus, a chunky meme version of Bugs Bunny. Big Chungus, of course, refers to a large version of Bugs Bunny that appeared in a 1941 Looney Tunes short. That image, like many popular memes, originated on 4chan according to KnowYourMeme. It became associated with the name "Big Chungus" thanks to Redditors who turned it into a meme, and it went truly viral after a GameStop employee's 2018 Facebook post about a customer trying to buy a PlayStation 4 game that didn’t exist called "Big Chungus" with an image of the large Bugs Bunny on the front.
‘Shrek’ Concept Artist Explains Why Lost, Gritty Version Never Made It To Theaters
Ah, Shrek. Perhaps the greatest movie of our generation’s childhood. The film came out in 2001, in the early days of 3D animation, but it has stuck in our hearts and meme culture since then. Because of that prolonged popularity, people are doing their research into the film’s lore—and they’re finding some pretty weird early renderings of the movie.
'You Get Too Big and They Cut You Down': YUNGBLUD on the Trials of the Internet
When he was thirteen, Doncaster’s YUNGBLUD became enamoured with The Cure’s frontman, Robert Smith. A few years before, when he was a kid, he’d steal his sister's blue-tinted reading glasses – which she used for her dyslexia – so he could pretend to be Ozzy Osbourne.
'Flesh of the Gods': The Trippy History of Magic Mushrooms
All roads lead to magic mushrooms in Huautla de Jiménez, a remote town in the mountains of northern Oaxaca, Mexico. Its cabs feature images of hallucinogenic fungi and they bring travellers through an official municipal arch decorated with mushrooms, to a taxi rank named after María Sabina, former resident and world famous Mazatec shaman, rumoured to have been visited by the likes of Bob Dylan and John Lennon.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0