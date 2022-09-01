ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros Is Trying to Trademark Big Chungus

Here’s a sentence that isn’t in the Bible: Warner Bros is trying to trademark Big Chungus, a chunky meme version of Bugs Bunny. Big Chungus, of course, refers to a large version of Bugs Bunny that appeared in a 1941 Looney Tunes short. That image, like many popular memes, originated on 4chan according to KnowYourMeme. It became associated with the name "Big Chungus" thanks to Redditors who turned it into a meme, and it went truly viral after a GameStop employee's 2018 Facebook post about a customer trying to buy a PlayStation 4 game that didn’t exist called "Big Chungus" with an image of the large Bugs Bunny on the front.
‘Shrek’ Concept Artist Explains Why Lost, Gritty Version Never Made It To Theaters

Ah, Shrek. Perhaps the greatest movie of our generation’s childhood. The film came out in 2001, in the early days of 3D animation, but it has stuck in our hearts and meme culture since then. Because of that prolonged popularity, people are doing their research into the film’s lore—and they’re finding some pretty weird early renderings of the movie.
'Flesh of the Gods': The Trippy History of Magic Mushrooms

All roads lead to magic mushrooms in Huautla de Jiménez, a remote town in the mountains of northern Oaxaca, Mexico. Its cabs feature images of hallucinogenic fungi and they bring travellers through an official municipal arch decorated with mushrooms, to a taxi rank named after María Sabina, former resident and world famous Mazatec shaman, rumoured to have been visited by the likes of Bob Dylan and John Lennon.
