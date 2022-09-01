Here’s a sentence that isn’t in the Bible: Warner Bros is trying to trademark Big Chungus, a chunky meme version of Bugs Bunny. Big Chungus, of course, refers to a large version of Bugs Bunny that appeared in a 1941 Looney Tunes short. That image, like many popular memes, originated on 4chan according to KnowYourMeme. It became associated with the name "Big Chungus" thanks to Redditors who turned it into a meme, and it went truly viral after a GameStop employee's 2018 Facebook post about a customer trying to buy a PlayStation 4 game that didn’t exist called "Big Chungus" with an image of the large Bugs Bunny on the front.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO