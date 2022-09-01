Want to go camping for Labor Day? The Rockford region has you covered

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although fall officially begins on Sept. 22, Labor Day weekend commonly marks the end of summer.

That means area residents will be busy planning one more summer outing as vacation comes to an end and kids go back to school.

And while Labor Day is synonymous with backyard cookouts, camping is a great way to spend the long weekend.

If roughing it for a few days appeals to you and you are looking for place to set up camp for Labor Day, the Rockford region has you covered. Here’s a list of places to check out.

Blackhawk Valley Campground

With more than 130 campsites, Blackhawk Valley Campground is near the Kishwaukee River just northeast of New Milford. The expansive campground offers a playground, weekend activities, mini golf, and hayrides.

Forest Preserves of Winnebago County

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County owns three campgrounds. The Sugar River Campground in Durand offers 70 sites in the main campground that must be reserved and primitive sites that are fist-come-first serve. Seward Bluffs offers 47 sites while Hononegah Campground in Rockton features 61 sites. Forest preserve facilities offer running water, dump sites, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and playgrounds.

Rivers Edge Campground

At 12626 N. Meridian Road in Rockton, Rivers Edge offers camping for RVs and pull-behind campers only. The facility is near the Pecatonica River, about 6 miles west of downtown Rockton. The facility offers showers, restrooms, laundry, firewood and a dump station. Fishing is available on the Pecatonica, Rock, and Sugar rivers.

Pearl Lake RV Resort

In South Beloit near the Illinois/Wisconsin line, Pearl Lake RV Resort has everything a recreational vehicle owner or a camper needs in their rustic home away from home. The facility offers swimming at the sprawling beach, fishing, free WiFi, picnic area, playground, and a lake pavilion. There’s also a host of activities, including the End of Summer Luau that takes place on Labor Day weekend.

Rock Cut State Park

The campground at Rock Cut State Park offers 199 electric sites and 55 non-electric sites in five areas: Prairie View, White Oak, Plum Grove, Stag Horn and Hickory Hills. Tents, RVs and pull-behind campers are welcome. The 3,092-acre park features fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, mountain bike and equestrian trails, natural areas, event space, and more.

