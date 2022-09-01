ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Want to go camping for Labor Day? The Rockford region has you covered

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAeSi_0heHCzrS00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although fall officially begins on Sept. 22, Labor Day weekend commonly marks the end of summer.

That means area residents will be busy planning one more summer outing as vacation comes to an end and kids go back to school.

And while Labor Day is synonymous with backyard cookouts, camping is a great way to spend the long weekend.

If roughing it for a few days appeals to you and you are looking for place to set up camp for Labor Day, the Rockford region has you covered. Here’s a list of places to check out.

Blackhawk Valley Campground

With more than 130 campsites, Blackhawk Valley Campground is near the Kishwaukee River just northeast of New Milford. The expansive campground offers a playground, weekend activities, mini golf, and hayrides.

Forest Preserves of Winnebago County

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County owns three campgrounds. The Sugar River Campground in Durand offers 70 sites in the main campground that must be reserved and primitive sites that are fist-come-first serve. Seward Bluffs offers 47 sites while Hononegah Campground in Rockton features 61 sites. Forest preserve facilities offer running water, dump sites, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and playgrounds.

Rivers Edge Campground

At 12626 N. Meridian Road in Rockton, Rivers Edge offers camping for RVs and pull-behind campers only. The facility is near the Pecatonica River, about 6 miles west of downtown Rockton. The facility offers showers, restrooms, laundry, firewood and a dump station. Fishing is available on the Pecatonica, Rock, and Sugar rivers.

Pearl Lake RV Resort

In South Beloit near the Illinois/Wisconsin line, Pearl Lake RV Resort has everything a recreational vehicle owner or a camper needs in their rustic home away from home. The facility offers swimming at the sprawling beach, fishing, free WiFi, picnic area, playground, and a lake pavilion. There’s also a host of activities, including the End of Summer Luau that takes place on Labor Day weekend.

Rock Cut State Park

The campground at Rock Cut State Park offers 199 electric sites and 55 non-electric sites in five areas: Prairie View, White Oak, Plum Grove, Stag Horn and Hickory Hills. Tents, RVs and pull-behind campers are welcome. The 3,092-acre park features fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, mountain bike and equestrian trails, natural areas, event space, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day Parade takes months to plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers of Rockford’s Labor Day Parade say the event is the culmination of hard work and planning that take months to complete. “We start planning it in February every year,” Sara Dorner, president of Rockford United Labor, posted on Facebook Sunday. “A lot of work goes into coordinating it. It’s put on […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Fast And The Furious in Rockford…

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durand, IL
City
Rockton, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
South Beloit, IL
City
Hickory Hills, IL
City
Prairie View, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 65 Accidents in Winnebago County, in the last 72 hours…

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Camping Sites#Labor Day Weekend#The Forest Preserves#Hononegah Campground#Rivers Edge Campground#N Meridian Road
WIFR

Bites of Beloit returns for third year

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Is Saying Violent Crime Is Down

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Travel Maven

Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois

Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Residents celebrate National Cinema Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy