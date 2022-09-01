Teen charged with stabbing grandmother multiple times

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say on Wednesday a 17-year-old was arrested for stabbing his 69-year-old grandmother multiple times.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:56 p.m. a stabbing was reported in the 40 block of Lower Ridge View Circle, in Middle Smithfield Township.

Once police arrived on the scene the victim was life-flighted for treatment for stab wounds to her chest and shoulder.

PSP confirms with Eyewitness News the victim, a 69-year-old woman, reported that she was stabbed multiple times by her 17-year-old grandson identified as Seth Bourne, of New York.

According to the release, Bourne fled the scene and was later placed in custody outside the house.

Bourne has been charged as an adult for attempted homicide and additional charges related to the incident. He remains in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

At this time the victim is in stable condition.

