ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Teen charged with stabbing grandmother multiple times

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COLzQ_0heHCPHQ00

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say on Wednesday a 17-year-old was arrested for stabbing his 69-year-old grandmother multiple times.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:56 p.m. a stabbing was reported in the 40 block of Lower Ridge View Circle, in Middle Smithfield Township.

Couple charged in shooting leaving one man dead

Once police arrived on the scene the victim was life-flighted for treatment for stab wounds to her chest and shoulder.

PSP confirms with Eyewitness News the victim, a 69-year-old woman, reported that she was stabbed multiple times by her 17-year-old grandson identified as Seth Bourne, of New York.

According to the release, Bourne fled the scene and was later placed in custody outside the house.

Bourne has been charged as an adult for attempted homicide and additional charges related to the incident. He remains in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

At this time the victim is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 5

Leo Gort
3d ago

Just another good kid liked by all who never got in trouble and was an angel. He will probably not get convicted as his grandmother probably said something racist like go clean your room and to him that was a slavery statement so had every right to stab her

Reply(1)
5
Related
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre officer shot in the leg overnight

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is locked up after a police officer was shot in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night. Police say Jayquan Jordan, 30, of New York City, pulled a gun on the security guard of the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. He tried to flee and hit several cars in the lot.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre, suspect arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. “Certainly a scary occurrence. It’s a testament to how many guns are out on the street,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
State
New York State
Middle Smithfield Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Smithfield Township, PA
WOLF

PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
FACTORYVILLE, PA
WBRE

One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
NESCOPECK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pennsylvania State Police#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Man offers reward for information on dog’s death

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month. His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12. While making dinner for his […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
Daily Voice

Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $900 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft. The suspects pictured below were […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of strangling, threatening to kill woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of assaulting a woman at a Scranton home and refusing to leave after threatening to kill her, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of North Hyde Park Avenue for a report of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
NJ.com

Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway

The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. mom sentenced for role in beating death of her 3-year-old daughter

SUNBURY-A Northumberland County woman whose 3-year-old daughter died from violent abuse has been sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison. Samantha Jo Delcamp, 26, said nothing and showed no emotion Friday when sentenced by county Judge Charles H. Saylor. She had been found guilty in May of involuntary...
WBRE

Electrical fire sparks emergency response in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were dispatched to a home in Lackawanna County after smoke was seen coming out of the building. Crews responded to the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in Dunmore around 11:30 a.m. for a reported house fire. Damage could be seen on the outside of the house from the […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy