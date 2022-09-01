Read full article on original website
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to...
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
Eurozone S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
The PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services are based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector manufacturing companies and also 300 private sector services companies. Data is usually released on the third working day of each month. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Replies from larger companies have a greater impact on the final index numbers than those from small companies. Results are presented by question asked, showing the percentage of respondents reporting an improvement, deterioration or no change since the previous month. From these percentages, an index is derived: a level of 50.0 signals no change since the previous month, above 50.0 signals an increase (or improvement), below 50.0 a decrease (or contraction).
Think Daily: Nonfarm Payrolls at 315,000; Dollar Hit 20-Year High
In Friday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up 2.25%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 3.65%, the Financial 15 went up by 1.53%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.72% and lastly the South African Listed Property index was up by 0.24%. The Rand traded at R17.31 against the Dollar , R19.92 against the Pound , and R17.24 against the Euro . In Friday's trading session, investors had a delayed response to Motus' (JO: MTHJ ) annual results which were reported on the 31st of August 2022, where the share price surged approximately 10% during intraday trading. After trading hours, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) announced the acquisition of 180'000 ordinary shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ). In the morning, Renegen announced that their Virginia Gas Project is now operational, and the company will now focus on ramping-up operations over the coming months to full Phase 1 capacity which will play a key role in reducing the country's carbon footprint by substituting diesel in trucks and for commercial users. Bidvest (JO: BVTJ ) reported its annual financial report. Group revenue has increased by 13% and a dividend of R7.44 was declared.
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
Ethereum (ETH) Mainnet Merge To Begin September 6th – What Is Predicted For ETH?
Ethereum’s developers have spent several years working to transition the network from the Proof of Work (PoW) model to Proof of Stake (PoS). The wait for the transition looks to finally be over, with the “Merge” event expected to begin tomorrow, September 6th. Ethereum Nears Merge Genesis.
European Energy Crisis Weighs On Markets
Jobs Recap: Sifting Through Key Data Last Week By Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT - Sep 05, 2022 3. Market took in a handful of labor market gauges While mixed, the data generally show a still-healthy picture CPI report is in the spotlight All eyes remain on how hot the jobs...
SA Fuel Price Decreases From Wednesday
The Central Energy Fund has announced decreases across the board on the prices of fuel, gas and paraffin from Wednesday, paving the way for some relief for consumers. This marks the second consecutive month of decreases following increases experienced this year. The price adjustments per litre are as follows:. A...
Haga SA Industria e Comercio Pref (HAGA4)
Haga SA Industria e Comercio is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the manufacture of iron and metal articles. The Company is engaged in the production, sale and export of locks, keys, hinges and padlocks for construction sector, as well as for marine, industrial and furniture industries. Haga sells its products under the brand name Haga. The Company’s products are organizes in various lines, such as Design, Inox, Futura, Classic, Standard and Colonial, among others. The Company has its industrial facilities in the city of Nova Friburgo, which is located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. As of December 31, 2011, its subsidiary was Fullmetal Industria e Comercio SA. On March 19, 2012, the Company's bakrupcy process was ended and all the liabilities were declared extinguished.
Facilities By ADF PLC (ADFF)
Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities hire services to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company’s fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles. It has a fleet of 514 trailers and vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bridgend, the United Kingdom.
Aqua Corporation PCL (AQUA)
Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company. The Company’s principal activities are investment in other companies. The Company’s segments include Holding other companies and Property for rent and service. The Company's subsidiaries include Mantra Assets Company Limited, which is engaged in real estate for renting and service; Aqua Ad Public Company Limited, which is a service provider for out of home media; Thai Consumer Distribution Centre Company Limited, which operates warehouse rental and services, and Boardway Media Company Limited, which is a service provider for out of home media.
Weekly Inflation Outlook: Long Live The American Laborer
More inflation means more unionization. More unionization likely makes inflation stickier. Unemployment is likely to continue to rise; lower stonks ahead. Today is Labor Day in the United States when we celebrate the American worker. Yes, the American worker who now mostly works at home and complains because Zoom is too tiring. Although, I guess if I am being fair, it’s really about the workers who really did build the cities, the bridges, the skyscrapers, the roads. Many of whom, Way Back When, were members of unions.
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report By Cointelegraph - Sep 05, 2022. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted...
Nusa Palapa Gemilang PT Tbk (NPGF)
PT Nusa Palapa Gemilang Tbk produces and sells granule NPK fertilizers and granule micro fertilizers in Indonesia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sidoarjo, Indonesia.
Delivery Hero to Replace HelloFresh on Germany's Dax - Report
Investing.com -- HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFGG) is set to be replaced on Germany's DAX by rival Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER), according to analysts quoted by Bloomberg. The food delivery group's relegation from the gauge of shares in 40 major German blue-chip companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be announced by index provider Qontigo on Monday at 22:00 CET, Bloomberg reported.
Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
