Roanoke, VA

wfirnews.com

Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police

A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
Roanoke, VA
Virginia State
Community, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
WSET

WSLS

WDBJ7.com

wfxrtv.com

Joe Cobb
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
#Gun Violence#Doj#Domestic Violence#City Police#Roanoke Valley#Violent Crime
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest

Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Councilman Jeffrey, Jr. files petition seeking reinstatement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week after Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was sentenced to prison, he is asking a judge to order his reinstatement to Roanoke City Council and cancel the special election to replace him. Jeffrey lost his seat on city council in March after he entered a plea of...
WFXR

Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with its focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Danville Public Schools to add safety measures

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
ROANOKE, VA

